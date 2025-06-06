This Muslim Country In Africa Has Banned Animal Sacrifice On Eid Al-Adha. Here's Why

But Muslims in the North African nation, Morocco, will abstain from the animal sacrifice ritual due to a royal directive amid the deepening economic hardship and an agricultural crisis.

In February, King Mohammed VI urged his fellow Moroccans not to slaughter sheep for Eid al-Adha, according to a report in the Guardian. The country is grappling with dwindling herds due to a six-year drought.

On 26 February, Morocco's minister of Islamic affairs, Ahmed Toufiq, read a letter on the monarch's behalf on the state-run Al Aoula TV channel. The letter cited economic hardship and the climate crisis as reasons for the rising prices of livestock and the shortage of sheep in the North African country .

“Performing it in these difficult circumstances will cause real harm to large segments of our people, especially those with limited income,” the king, who is also Morocco's highest religious authority, wrote in the letter, as per the Guardian report.

To uphold the religious significance of sacrifice, Mohammed VI announced that he would perform the sacrifice on behalf of all Moroccans on Eid al-Adha.

Morocco is a Muslim majority country with Islam as the most widely practised religion, with over 99 per cent of the population identifying as Muslims. The Moroccan constitution recognises Islam as the state religion

Muslims in Morocco will mark Eid al-Adha on Saturday, 7 June. This is a day later than in many other countries, including Saudi Arabia, where it was celebrated on Friday, 6 June. Muslims in India will also celebrate Eid al-Adha on Saturday, 7 June.