Biodefense Market Worth $1.81 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Market Revenue in 2025
|
$ 0.89 billion
|
Estimated Value by 2030
|
$ 1.81 billion
|
Growth Rate
|
Poised to grow at a CAGR of 15.1%
|
Market Size Available for
|
2020–2030
|
Forecast Period
|
2025–2030
|
Forecast Units
|
Value (USD Million/Billion)
|
Report Coverage
|
Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|
Segments Covered
|
By Technology, Product, Application and Region
|
Geographies Covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World
|
Key Market Challenge
|
Infrastructure constraints in low-resource areas
|
Key Market Opportunities
|
Emergence of AI-powered biosurveillance and predictive analytics
|
Key Market Drivers
|
Rising threat of Bioterrorism
Based on application, the hospitals & medical institutes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the biodefense market during the forecast period.
Based on application, the hospitals & medical institutes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the biodefense market during the forecast period. Hospitals are the initial point of contact for the identification of unusual infections or exposure to biological agents, and hence, they must have sophisticated containment systems, sterilization apparatus, and pathogen detection instruments in real time. With increasing bioterrorism, governments and health agencies are investing heavily in the upgrade of hospital biosafety facilities, such as Class III biological safety cabinets, mobile isolation units, and UV sterilization technology, all of which are becoming essential for modern biodefense infrastructure. These facilities need safe conditions to work with high-risk pathogens, which fuels the demand for low-temperature sterilizers, decontamination chambers, and air purification. The growing incorporation of digital surveillance platforms and smart biodefense technologies in healthcare facilities further solidifies their role in early detection and quick response, making hospitals & medical institutes the largest application segment of the biodefense market.
Based on technology, the AI technologies segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on technology, the AI technologies segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to its significant contributions toward monitoring real-time pathogens, forecasting, and fast decision-making. AI facilitates the convergence and synthesis of large-scale environmental data and enables early threat detection and quick response coordination. Governments and health organizations globally are increasingly using AI platforms to track bio-threats across borders and to automatically report disease transmission for strategic purposes. Additionally, AI technologies are being integrated into biosensor networks, autonomous disinfecting robots, and predictive modeling applications utilized in hospitals, airports, and military bases. The increasing focus on digitally empowered biodefense infrastructure, coupled with significant investments by public and private sectors, is expected to fuel the growth of the AI segment in the global market.
Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR in the biodefense industry through the forecast period due to increasing investments in public health infrastructure, infectious disease surveillance, and military biosafety capacities. China, India, Japan, and Australia are comprehensively developing their biodefense capabilities. These countries are investing in mobile biosafety laboratories, near-real-time pathogen detection systems, and next-generation decontamination technologies to anticipate future biological threats. Also, the region is experiencing growth in biotechnology R&D, cross-border health security efforts, and government-backed biodefense programs. The growth of local biotech and med-tech firms is also propelling innovation in AI-powered disease monitoring, biosensors, and portable sterilizers for civilian and military applications. The growing population, susceptibility to zoonotic disease, and proactive policy changes are driving significant growth in the regional biodefense market.
STERIS (US), ASP International GmbH (a subsidiary of Fortive) (US), Ushio Inc. (Japan), Sotera Health Company (US), and Bioquell, An Ecolab Solution (UK) are the major key players in the biodefense companies . These companies have strong distribution networks across regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
About MarketsandMarketsTM
MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.
Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets , and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth . With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations , we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM , which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.
To find out more, visit TM or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .
