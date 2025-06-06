IGB Operator Reveals Volume Of Gas Transportation
The pipeline continues to play a vital role in strengthening energy security and diversification in Bulgaria and the broader region, with over 45 registered network users and stable market interest.
The interconnector currently supplies over 40% of Bulgaria's domestic consumption during winter months, and more than 60% during summer, while also enabling virtual reverse flow deliveries to Greece.
Reportedly, since the start of operations, approximately 2 million MWh have been transported in the reverse direction, showcasing the interconnector's operational flexibility. ICGB is fully prepared to offer commercial reverse flow from Bulgaria to Greece at the Komotini interconnection point (IP ICGB-DESFA) as soon as the corresponding entry capacity becomes available on the Greek side.
The IGB gas pipeline connects with the Greek national gas transmission system (DESFA S.A.) and the Trans-Adriatic gas pipeline (TAP AG) in the area of Komotini (Greece), and with the Bulgarian gas transmission system (Bulgartransgaz EAD) in the area of Stara Zagora. The total length of the gas pipeline is 182 km, the diameter of the pipe - 32'' - and a design capacity of up to 3 billion m3/year in the direction Greece - Bulgaria. Depending on the market interest for larger capacity and the possibilities of the neighboring gas transmission systems, the capacity of IGB is designed with the option for increase up to 5 billion m3/year.
