2025 Aromatherapy And Essential Oils Market Analysis Report: Holistic-Well-Being, Transparency, Sustainable Practices, Certifications And Claims, And AI-Powered Personalized Scents - Forecast To 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils Market is poised for substantial growth, with a forecasted CAGR over 6%, driven by heightened well-being awareness and social media influence. Valued at over $8 billion in 2024, North America leads with 45% market share, fueled by holistic wellness trends. Asia-Pacific follows closely, propelled by demographic changes and Gen Z's health focus. Companies prioritizing personalized, natural solutions will thrive. The comprehensive report includes market size, revenue forecasts, trends, and more.

Dublin, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 Aromatherapy and Essential Oils Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils Market is set for consistent growth, with a projected CAGR exceeding 6% during 2024-2031

This expansion is driven by a growing emphasis on well-being, the rise of the she economy, the influence of social media, direct selling model and the increasing adoption of complementary and alternative medicine. The global market was valued over $8 billion in 2024.

North America made up the largest portion of the global market with over 45% in revenues in 2024, followed by Asia Pacific with over 40% of revenues. The North American market is being driven by growing consumer interest in holistic wellness and natural remedies. As people become more focused on mental and emotional health, essential oils are being used for anxiety relief, stress management, and mindfulness. The rising awareness of sleep hygiene has also fueled demand for essential oil blends that promote relaxation and better sleep. Wellness brands are responding by offering more specialized products.

The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing significant demographic and lifestyle shifts that are reshaping the wellness industry. Two primary factors driving this transformation are the aging population and the growing health-consciousness of younger generations like Gen Z. These changes are boosting the demand for products and services focusing on overall well-being.

As European consumers continue to prioritize personalized and natural wellness solutions, the aromatherapy and essential oils market is poised for sustained growth. Companies that align their product lines with specific consumer needs, while emphasizing safety, sustainability, and quality, will remain competitive in this evolving landscape.

Report Scope

A comprehensive analysis of the Global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils Market for North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World, which includes market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints, regional trends and revenue forecasts to 2031.

Essential oils are defined as natural oils, typically obtained by distillation, having the characteristic fragrance from the plant or other source extraction. Technically, aromatherapy means the use of aromas as therapy or the use of aromas for their healing properties. However, there is an increasing move to use the term 'essential oils' (which more accurately describes the existing market) as the therapeutic use of essential oils based on their aroma and properties, which includes internal use of the oils.

For purposes of this research, only essential oils that are used for health and wellness and relaxation purposes via topical application, inhalation, diffusion, and ingestion have been included.

The report includes the following information:



Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2024-2031)

Revenue Share by Segment (distribution channel, product type, customer segment)

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Competitive Factors

Industry Challenges

Market Trends

Regional Trends

Pricing Trends

Distribution Trends

Regulatory Information Major Company Profiles

Every report purchase comes with 1 hour of Analyst Inquiry Time for a phone call with the analysts. This can be used for strategic advice, consultation, or addressing issues in your business and linking them to a solution. Analyst Inquiry Time must be used within 45 days of report purchase.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Scope, Methodology, Definition

2. Executive Summary



Major Data Points - Global

Revenue by Region, 2024 Revenue, Global, 2019-2024

3. Competitive Factors

4. Consumer Behavior

5. Market Drivers and Impact

6. Market Restraints and Impact

7. Global Trends



Holistic-Well-Being

Transparency

Sustainable Practices

Certifications and Claims AI-Powered Personalized Scents

8. Market Data - Global



Total Market Revenue and Forecast

Market Share by Company

Distribution Share Analysis Market Share by Product Type

9. Competitive Landscape



dOTERRA International, LLC

Young Living Essential Oils, LC Melaleuca, Inc.

10. North America



Major Data Points

Consumer Behavior

Market Drivers and Impact

Market Restraints and Impact

Market Trends Market Data

11. Asia-Pacific



Major Data Points

Consumer Behavior

Market Drivers and Impact

Market Restraints and Impact

Market Trends

Major Markets - China, South Korea, Japan, and Australia Market Data

12. Europe



Major Data Points

Consumer Behavior

Market Drivers and Impact

Market Restraints and Impact

Market Trends

Major Markets - Germany, and United Kingdom Market Data

13. Latin America



Major Data Point

Consumer Behavior

Market Drivers and Impact

Market Restrains and Impact

Market Trends Market Data

14. Market Data - Rest of the World

Companies Featured



doTERRA

Young Living

Melaleuca Inc.

Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd.

Plant Therapy

Neal's Yard Remedies

Jurlique

Saje Natural Business Inc.

Frontier Co-op (Aura Cacia)

Rocky Mountain Oils

Eden Botanicals

Melaleuca

Plant Therapy

rareEssence

Eden Gardens Essential oils

Nature Packaged

Swiss Just America

Exotic Aroma

Perfect Potion

Essentials

Quintis

@aroma

Primavera Life GmbH

First Natural Brands (Tisserand)

Farfalla

Terra Gaia

Florihana

Neom well-being

Aromatherapy Associates Absolute Aromas

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900