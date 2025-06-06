Republic Of Ghana Considers Autonomy Plan Presented By Morocco As Only Realistic Sustainable Basis For Mutually Acceptable Solution To Sahara Issue
The Republic of Ghana considers the autonomy plan presented by the Kingdom of Morocco as the only realistic and sustainable basis for a mutually acceptable solution to the Sahara issue.
This position was expressed in a joint Communiqué inked following the meeting held this Thursday in Rabat between Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Mr. Nasser Bourita and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Ghana Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.
On the basis of recent developments, the Ghanaian minister welcomed the United Nations' efforts as the exclusive framework for reaching a realistic, practical and sustainable solution to the dispute over Moroccan Sahara.
Ghana's position, as reiterated by Okudzeto Ablakwa, falls in line with the international momentum driven by His Majesty King Mohammed VI in favor of the autonomy plan and the Kingdom's sovereignty over its Sahara.
