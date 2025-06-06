Overnight, Russia 'Responded' To Destroyed Aircraft With Attacks On Civilians Sybiha
"Overnight, Russia 'responded' to its destroyed aircraft... by attacking civilians in Ukraine. Kyiv, Lutsk, Lviv, Ternopil, Chernihiv, Kremenchuk, and others. Multi-story buildings hit. Energy infrastructure damaged. There are killed and wounded people throughout the country," he wrote.
Sybiha stressed the fundamental difference between Ukraine and Russia: Ukraine hits legitimate military targets - such as aircraft equipped to bomb Ukrainian children, while Russia targets residential areas, civilians, and critical infrastructure.Read also: Sybiha: Russia must face real strength or terror will continue
"Putting Ukraine and Russia on equal footing is unacceptable. Russia is the aggressor, and Ukraine defends itself. Ukraine's strikes are self-defense, whereas Russia's are acts of aggression and terror. Russia's overnight attack on civilians once again demonstrates that the international pressure on Moscow must be increased as soon as possible. Russia's only argument is terror. Our response should be strong sanctions, which can increase the cost of war for the aggressor, and new decisions strengthening Ukraine's defense," Sybiha said.
Earlier reports said that three rescuers from the State Emergency Service had been killed and nine others injured while responding to the aftermath of Russian strikes in Kyiv.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment