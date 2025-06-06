Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Overnight, Russia 'Responded' To Destroyed Aircraft With Attacks On Civilians Sybiha


2025-06-06 05:06:31
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reported this on the social media platform X , in response to Russia's overnight strikes on Ukrainian cities, Ukrinform reports.

"Overnight, Russia 'responded' to its destroyed aircraft... by attacking civilians in Ukraine. Kyiv, Lutsk, Lviv, Ternopil, Chernihiv, Kremenchuk, and others. Multi-story buildings hit. Energy infrastructure damaged. There are killed and wounded people throughout the country," he wrote.

Sybiha stressed the fundamental difference between Ukraine and Russia: Ukraine hits legitimate military targets - such as aircraft equipped to bomb Ukrainian children, while Russia targets residential areas, civilians, and critical infrastructure.

Read also: Sybiha: Russia must face real strength or terror will continue

"Putting Ukraine and Russia on equal footing is unacceptable. Russia is the aggressor, and Ukraine defends itself. Ukraine's strikes are self-defense, whereas Russia's are acts of aggression and terror. Russia's overnight attack on civilians once again demonstrates that the international pressure on Moscow must be increased as soon as possible. Russia's only argument is terror. Our response should be strong sanctions, which can increase the cost of war for the aggressor, and new decisions strengthening Ukraine's defense," Sybiha said.

Earlier reports said that three rescuers from the State Emergency Service had been killed and nine others injured while responding to the aftermath of Russian strikes in Kyiv.

