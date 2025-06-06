LPRO Shareholders Have The Right To Lead The Open Lending Corporation Securities Lawsuit - Contact The DJS Law Group To Discuss Your Rights - LPRO
LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Open Lending Corporation ("Open Lending" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: LPRO ) for violations of the federal securities laws.
Shareholders who purchased the Company's securities between February 24, 2022 and March 31, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 30, 2025.
CASE DETAILS: The complaint alleges that the Company made false and misleading statements to the market concerning whether Open Lending overstated the capabilities of its risk-based pricing model and misstated its profit share revenue. The Company failed to disclose that its loans from 2021 and 2022 were worth less than their outstanding loan balances. The Company also misled investors about the underperformance of its 2023 and 2024 vintage loans.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, contact us to participate .
WHY DJS LAW GROUP? DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.
CONTACT:
David J. Schwartz
DJS Law Group
274 White Plains Road, Suite 1
Eastchester, NY 10709
Phone: 914-206-9742
Email: [email protected]
