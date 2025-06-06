Morocco: Ghana's Foreign Minister Hails Royal Initiatives, Expresses Admiration For His Majesty The King's Leadership & Strong Commitment To Peace, Stability And Development In Africa

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Ghana Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa hailed here on Thursday the Royal Initiatives, and expressed admiration for the leadership and strong commitment of His Majesty King Mohammed VI in favor of peace, stability and development in Africa.

In a joint Communiqué issued following his meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Mr. Nasser Bourita, Okudzeto Ablakwa hailed the leadership and laudable contribution of His Majesty King Mohammed VI to the international Community's efforts to promote peace, stability and development in Africa.

In this context, he expressed his country's commitment to further enshrine cooperation with the Kingdom of Morocco in various areas of cooperation.

The two ministers further welcomed the momentum generated within the framework of the Atlantic African States Process to turn the Atlantic African space into a geostrategic framework offering major opportunities for synergy and cooperation among its countries. These opportunities include strategic areas such as the environment, food security, health, energy, logistical interconnection, pooling resources and exchange of experience, therefore forming an area of co-emergence and stability.

Okudzeto Ablakwa also lauded His Majesty the King's initiative to promote Sahel countries' access to the Atlantic Ocean, underlining the strategic importance of this Initiative, which forms part of Morocco's active solidarity with sister African countries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.