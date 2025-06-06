Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Belgium Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: Detailed Analysis Of 35 Existing Data Centers, 4 Upcoming Data Centers, 19 Major Operators/Investors


2025-06-06 04:31:01
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover comprehensive insights into the Belgium data center market with our Excel database, featuring an in-depth analysis of 35 existing and 4 upcoming data centers. Key locations include Brussels, Antwerp, and Liege. Explore existing and upcoming white-floor space, IT load capacity, and colocation pricing. Major operators like Digital Realty and LCL dominate, while new developments by KEVLINX and others aim to add over 45 MW of IT power. This database caters to REITs, contractors, and infrastructure providers, offering detailed data on market trends, capacity expansions, and pricing dynamics essential for strategic planning.

Dublin, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Belgium Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The upcoming power capacity will boost Belgium's digital infrastructure readiness for AI, HPC, and cloud workloads. Operators like EdgeConneX, Penta Infra, and Proximus are expanding gradually across strategic sites.

Most of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around Brussels. Digital Realty, LCL, and Datacenter United are the largest data center operators in the market. Upcoming developments by players like KEVLINX and LCL are set to add more than 45 MW of IT power, significantly increasing the country's capacity.

Key Market Highlights

This database (Excel) product covers the Belgium data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 35 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 4 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Aalst, Anderlecht, Antwerp, Brussels, Brussels West, Gent, Herstal, Leuven, Liege, Limburg, Muizen, Oostkamp, Wallonia, Zaventem, Zele.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets 1/2
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation per kW pricing

Existing Data Centers (35 Facilities)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (ZUR1 or ZH5)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (4 Facilities)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
The major operators/investors covered in this Belgium Data Center Colocation Market Database include:

  • AlphaCloud
  • AtlasEdge
  • BICS
  • Datacenter United
  • Digital Realty
  • EdgeConneX
  • Etix Everywhere
  • KEVLINX
  • LCL
  • Lumen Technologies
  • NetTech DC
  • nLighten
  • NRB
  • Orange Business Services
  • Penta Infra
  • Proximus Datacenter
  • Smals
  • Unix-Solutions
  • Zayo Group

For more information about this database visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN06062025004107003653ID1109644599

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search