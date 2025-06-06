Belgium Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: Detailed Analysis Of 35 Existing Data Centers, 4 Upcoming Data Centers, 19 Major Operators/Investors
Dublin, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Belgium Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The upcoming power capacity will boost Belgium's digital infrastructure readiness for AI, HPC, and cloud workloads. Operators like EdgeConneX, Penta Infra, and Proximus are expanding gradually across strategic sites.
Most of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around Brussels. Digital Realty, LCL, and Datacenter United are the largest data center operators in the market. Upcoming developments by players like KEVLINX and LCL are set to add more than 45 MW of IT power, significantly increasing the country's capacity.
Key Market Highlights
This database (Excel) product covers the Belgium data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 35 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 4 upcoming data centers Locations covered: Aalst, Anderlecht, Antwerp, Brussels, Brussels West, Gent, Herstal, Leuven, Liege, Limburg, Muizen, Oostkamp, Wallonia, Zaventem, Zele. Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2025) Future capacity additions (2025-2029) Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets 1/2 Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
Existing Data Centers (35 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name i.e., (ZUR1 or ZH5) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (4 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
The major operators/investors covered in this Belgium Data Center Colocation Market Database include:
- AlphaCloud AtlasEdge BICS Datacenter United Digital Realty EdgeConneX Etix Everywhere KEVLINX LCL Lumen Technologies NetTech DC nLighten NRB Orange Business Services Penta Infra Proximus Datacenter Smals Unix-Solutions Zayo Group
For more information about this database visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment