Belgium Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: Detailed Analysis Of 35 Existing Data Centers, 4 Upcoming Data Centers, 19 Major Operators/Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover comprehensive insights into the Belgium data center market with our Excel database, featuring an in-depth analysis of 35 existing and 4 upcoming data centers. Key locations include Brussels, Antwerp, and Liege. Explore existing and upcoming white-floor space, IT load capacity, and colocation pricing. Major operators like Digital Realty and LCL dominate, while new developments by KEVLINX and others aim to add over 45 MW of IT power. This database caters to REITs, contractors, and infrastructure providers, offering detailed data on market trends, capacity expansions, and pricing dynamics essential for strategic planning.

Dublin, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Belgium Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The upcoming power capacity will boost Belgium's digital infrastructure readiness for AI, HPC, and cloud workloads. Operators like EdgeConneX, Penta Infra, and Proximus are expanding gradually across strategic sites.

Most of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around Brussels. Digital Realty, LCL, and Datacenter United are the largest data center operators in the market. Upcoming developments by players like KEVLINX and LCL are set to add more than 45 MW of IT power, significantly increasing the country's capacity.

Key Market Highlights

This database (Excel) product covers the Belgium data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:



Detailed Analysis of 35 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 4 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Aalst, Anderlecht, Antwerp, Brussels, Brussels West, Gent, Herstal, Leuven, Liege, Limburg, Muizen, Oostkamp, Wallonia, Zaventem, Zele.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing



Quarter Rack (1/4)



Half Rack Cabinets 1/2

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation per kW pricing

Existing Data Centers (35 Facilities)



Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (ZUR1 or ZH5)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (4 Facilities)



Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

The major operators/investors covered in this Belgium Data Center Colocation Market Database include:



AlphaCloud

AtlasEdge

BICS

Datacenter United

Digital Realty

EdgeConneX

Etix Everywhere

KEVLINX

LCL

Lumen Technologies

NetTech DC

nLighten

NRB

Orange Business Services

Penta Infra

Proximus Datacenter

Smals

Unix-Solutions Zayo Group

For more information about this database visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900