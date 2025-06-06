Top Trend In Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market 2025: Focus On Personalized Audio For Competitive Edge

Engineering Services Global Market Report 2025

Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- From a projection of $8.59 billion in 2024, the automotive acoustic engineering services market is set to grow to $9.55 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.2%. The major drivers aiding this historic growth include an increased consumer demand for quieter vehicles, enhancements in automotive audio and entertainment systems, a focus on improved vehicle comfort and ride quality, stricter regulations for noise pollution and emission standards, and integration of acoustic engineering in luxury and premium vehicle segments.

What Can We Expect For The Future Growth Of The Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market Size?

Further exponential growth is forecasted for the next few years, with the market expected to reach $14.47 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.9%. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the rise in electric and hybrid vehicle adoption, initiatives to reduce overall vehicle weight for fuel efficiency, increasing demand for personalized in-car audio experiences, and the integration of acoustic engineering in autonomous vehicle development.

What's Propelling The Growth Of The Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market?

Market projections indicate the rising demand for SUVs as a strong driver for growth. Sales of SUVs and MUVs, which are elevated off the ground, often with four-wheel drive and a rugged appearance, have surged in the UK alone by 23% since 2022, from 910,000 new registrations to 1.12 million. Automotive acoustic engineering services are crucial in lowering engine noise in these vehicles, thereby enhancing their appeal and market demand.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Shaping The Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market Landscape?

The key industry players within the automotive acoustic engineering market include AVL List GmbH, Autoneum Holdings AG, Bertrandt AG, and Brüel & Kjær Vibro GmbH among several others. With an industry driven by innovation, these companies frequently introduce new technologies and solutions to gain a competitive edge in the market. An example of such innovation is Harman International's launch of JBL's 'Virtual Venues' technology in Fiat New 500“La Prima by Bocelli” in May 2022. Designed to provide an unparalleled audio experience, the technology enriches the quiet ambiance of an electric car.

How Is The Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market Segmented?

The market is also categorized by various segments, including by offering Physical Acoustic Testing, Virtual Acoustic Testing, by software Vibration, Simulation, Signal analysis, Calibration, by vehicle Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Electric Vehicles, and by application Interior, Body & Structure, Powertrain, Drivetrain. Each category further includes subsegments such as noise, vibration, and harshness NVH testing, finite element analysis FEA, computational fluid dynamics CFD, among others within their respective sections.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market?

In terms of regional insights, Asia-Pacific was the largest market for automotive acoustic engineering services in 2024. The report also covers other regions which includes Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

