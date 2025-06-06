3U HOLDING AG secures strategic production and logistics location by acquiring a commercial property

EQS-News: 3U HOLDING AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Real Estate

The purchase price amounts to around EUR 2.5 million – to be financed by equity capital and a loan already granted The property consists of three buildings with production and warehouse areas, along with office space and communal facilities Marburg, 6 June 2025 – 3U HOLDING AG has successfully concluded the purchase of a commercial property in Industriepark Nord in Buchholz-Mendt (District of Neuwied in Rhineland-Palatinate). By making this investment, the Group has secured the operating location in the long term for EMPUR Produktionsgesellschaft mbH and Calefa GmbH, two member companies of the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Technology (HVAC) segment forming part of 3U's investment portfolio. The property comprises three buildings with floor space of approximately 2,300 square metres in total, complete with office and communal facilities on land of around 5,800 square metres. The purchase price amounts to EUR 2.5 million, with financing arranged based on equity capital and a loan already secured from Sparkasse Westerwald-Sieg. The strategic decision for acquiring the property was prompted by the production facilities for surface heating systems already installed in this location and purchased at the start of 2025. Relocating the production facilities to a new location would entail considerable costs and risks, along with production downtime. Furthermore, these facilities are to be added to by another one from EMPUR in the near future. Along with securing the location for EMPUR and Calefa, the property offers potential for additional revenue from the planned leasing of a building. “3U HOLDING AG is a diversified group focused on megatrends, innovative technologies and sustainable business models. By investing in Buchholz-Mendt, the 3U Group is underscoring its strategic direction and its commitment to creating long-term value added. Moreover, in acquiring this property, we are ensuring planning reliability for our subsidiaries operating out of this location, while expanding our capacities in the area of production and logistics focused on our core product of floor heating systems,” explains Christoph Hellrung, 3U HOLDING AG's Chief Financial Officer. The purchase agreement was notarised on 5 June 2025. The transfer of ownership is due to take place in summer 2025. Alongside the new property in Buchholz-Mendt, the HVAC segment has another state-of-the art production and logistics hub in Koblenz – at the PELIA and Selfio locations – where, on area of more than14,000 square metres, home technology products are manufactured, stored, picked and shipped. “As the holding, we invest in the future prospects of our operations. Online trading in cutting-edge home technology products in the B2C and B2B segment is one of our strategic focuses. We make targeted investments in securing our own location-related capacities so as to be well equipped to serve growing demand and for the purpose of leveraging cost advantages within the Group. The new properties not only provide room for expanding the range in the future, but also enable the production of the prestigious EMPUR floor heating systems to continue at the new Buchholz-Mendt location,” says Uwe Knoke, 3U HOLDING AG's Board member responsible for strategy and business development. “Our declared corporate purpose is to raise value added for all stakeholders. We identify projects, participating investments and investment opportunities based on a process of meticulous analysis. Along with the property leased long term in Würzburg and the newly built 3U administrative headquarters, the aforementioned logistics projects in Koblenz and Buchholz-Mendt are further lucrative examples of our value-enhancing projects,” Knoke adds in explanation. About 3U: 3U HOLDING AG, based in Marburg, Germany, was founded in 1997. As the operating management and investment holding company, it heads up the 3U Group. With a view to increasing the value for the shareholders, employees, customers, suppliers and all stakeholders, the company acquires, operates and sells companies in the three segments of ITC (Information and Telecommunications Technology), Renewable Energies and HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Technology. The 3U Group operates successfully and profitably with its business models in mega trends in all three segments and is striving to attain market leadership in particular with its e-commerce business model. 3U HOLDING AG shares are traded on XETRA, Tradegate and on German regional stock exchanges (ISIN: DE0005167902; identifier: UUU). For more information please visit Contact: Thomas Fritsche

