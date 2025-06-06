PNE Group Expands Wind Farm In Schleswig-Holstein 22.4 MW Additional Capacity For Climate-Friendly Energy Supply
PNE Group expands wind farm in Schleswig-Holstein – 22.4 MW additional capacity for climate-friendly energy supply
Gnutz, 6 June 2025 – In the Schleswig-Holstein district of Rendsburg-Eckernförde, the PNE Group has successfully completed the expansion of the wind farm in the municipality of Gnutz. With the commissioning of four additional wind turbines in the Gnutz West I b section, the installed capacity of the site has increased by a further 22.4 MW.
'The Gnutz West wind farm is one of numerous cooperation projects that we are realising in Schleswig-Holstein together with landowners and citizens,' says Roland Stanze, Chief Operating Officer of PNE AG. 'It is an example of how local interests and the strategic orientation of an Independent Power Producer like PNE can be combined in a dialogue that goes far beyond the classic leasing of land.'
About the PNE Group
The internationally operating PNE Group is listed on the SDAX as well as the TecDAX. For more than 30 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on power generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation, approval procedures and financing to construction, operation and repowering. As a clean energy solutions provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants. The PNE Group is a sought-after partner to industry for solutions used in the refinement of electricity via power-to-X technologies.Your contact persons:
