403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Sweden On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable to King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf on his country's National Day on fRIDAY, wishing him a long healthy life. (end)
rk
rk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Galxe Signs Crypto's New Leaders To Next-Gen Community Accelerator
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- Nibiru Launches”Block Party” Aura Program To Reward Real Defi Activity
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
CommentsNo comment