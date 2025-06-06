Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Sweden On Nat'l Day


2025-06-06 02:04:27
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable to King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf on his country's National Day on fRIDAY, wishing him a long healthy life. (end)
rk


MENAFN06062025000071011013ID1109644191

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search