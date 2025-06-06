Russians Hit Residential Building In Lutsk, Injuring Five People

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration Ivan Rudnytskyi.

“In Lutsk, we have a strike on a multi-apartment residential building, which suffered partial destruction. In many other buildings, windows were blown out by the blast wave. Currently, we have five injured individuals. People have been evacuated and are already receiving medical assistance. Fortunately, there are no fatalities.”

region under massive Russia's attack, multiple hits reported – RM

As Ukrinform reported earlier, during the night of June 6, an air raid alert was declared across all of Ukraine due to the threat of Russian missiles and attack drones.

Photo: Ihor Polishchuk / Telegram