Russians Hit Residential Building In Lutsk, Injuring Five People
“In Lutsk, we have a strike on a multi-apartment residential building, which suffered partial destruction. In many other buildings, windows were blown out by the blast wave. Currently, we have five injured individuals. People have been evacuated and are already receiving medical assistance. Fortunately, there are no fatalities.”Read also: Ternopil region under massive Russia's attack, multiple hits reported – RM
As Ukrinform reported earlier, during the night of June 6, an air raid alert was declared across all of Ukraine due to the threat of Russian missiles and attack drones.
Photo: Ihor Polishchuk / Telegram
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment