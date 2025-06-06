403
Deepak Chaurasia Hits Back With A Hard Facts News Show 'Khabar Thok Ke' On Live Times
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) At a time when viewers come across deep fake propaganda and slanted content in the name of news & information, India's First Global Multicast News Hub - Live Times, & India's most credible TV Journalist have decided to push the hard fact-based news show titled 'Khabar Thok Ke'.
In a defiance against misinformation, Deepak Chaurasia will be seen on the screens with fact first in 60 minutes of 'Khabar Thok Ke' show on Live Times , with one clear objective: To speak the Complete Truth, Whatever It Takes. Every night at 8 pm, Monday to Friday, the citizens will get to watch the show that brings out the fact-based news with hard facts afresh. The days' top stories, presented by Deepak Chaurasia shall deep dive into the fundamentals of the stories set to impact the citizens, nations and the global community.
A show that hits hard, but only with the truth
In the era where TV journalism is all about debates and noise, 'Khabar Thok Ke' isn't another prime time news show full of noise and debate, it is a show with a difference. As the name suggests 'Khabar Thok ke', will tear through the propaganda, asking hard questions, raising relevant concerns those which impact the lives of the people, delivering news with 100% truth & accuracy and explain to the viewers/users in consultation with domain experts as to why it happened without any bias.
Mr. Dilip Kumar Singh, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, Live Times, stated, "Truth is the cornerstone of democracy, and journalism is its most vital pillar. At Live Times, we take this responsibility seriously. 'Khabar Thok Ke', is not here to comfort viewers with biases - it's here to confront them with facts. It's not about trending hashtags - it's about uncomfortable truths. It's not about being first - it's about being authentic."
Mr. Deepak Chaurasia, Director – News, Live Times stated, "We are surrounded by distractions pretending to be news. I'm here to change that. 'Khabar Thok Ke' is built on a simple yet powerful foundation - truth backed by facts. No spin. No drama. Just honest journalism that exposes what needs to be exposed and questions what must be questioned. India deserves clarity, not confusion - and that's exactly what we will deliver."
Live Times has positioned itself as a people-first, truth-driven news platform committed to dismantling misinformation and restoring faith in journalism. 'Khabar Thok Ke' is the flagship of that vision - raw, relevant, and relentlessly real. Audiences across India can access the show on Tata Play (539), Airtel Digital TV (385), Dish TV (665), Jio TV (3069), DD Free Dish (100), and Sikka Cable (319), along with streaming platforms like Tata Play Binge, Airtel Xstream, Watcho, and DD Waves.
