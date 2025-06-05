Ecosense Supports Breath Of Hope Ohio Gala To Advance Lung Cancer Research

San Jose, CA - June 5, 2025 - The 2025 Breath of Hope Ohio Gala received continued annual support from Ecosense , the leading innovator in radon detection technology, on Saturday, May 17, 2025. The annual event generated $175,000 for The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James) to fund the development of innovative lung cancer research.

Ecosense donated its award-winning smart radon monitoring devices to the silent auction at the event as part of its dedication to community health. The donations from Ecosense supported Breath of Hope Ohio, which operates under the OSUCCC – James, to provide hope and support to lung cancer patients and fund research for lung cancer cures.

Ecosense feels privileged to support the Breath of Hope Ohio Gala, according to Insoo Park , who serves as both Founder and CEO of the company.

“Here at Ecosense, we are dedicated to using scientific innovation to create healthier environments. Our organization supports radon detection as an essential tool for lung cancer prevention because it enables early diagnosis. We are proud to align with the Gala's powerful message: 'If you have lungs, you're at risk.' Of course, individuals who smoke face higher risks, but those who don't smoke must also be aware of other environmental factors, like radon gas, which is a leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers.”

The naturally occurring radioactive radon gas is the second primary lung cancer risk factor. The radon detection technology from Ecosense provides instant, accurate monitoring solutions that are both simple to operate and deliver reliable results to consumers and professionals. The Ohio State University Foundation manages all donations to the Breath of Hope Ohio program so that every dollar supports meaningful cancer research.

Ecosense joins a developing network of organizations that work together to improve lung cancer results through awareness initiatives and innovative solutions, and direct action. For press inquiries or additional information, please contact Thomas Mustac, Otter PR - Senior Publicist, at ....

About Breath of Hope Ohio

Breath of Hope Ohio is dedicated to raising funds to support innovative research necessary for a cure for lung cancer. Dollars raised directly support recruiting talented researchers and advancing lung cancer research at the Thoracic Oncology Department at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James) for increasing awareness, driving research, finding new treatments and ultimately, a cure. The“Breath of Hope Ohio” Gala was started by Sandy and Mark Lomeo after Mark was diagnosed with lung cancer in April 2014. They were surprised to discover the lack of funding for lung cancer as compared to many other types of cancer. They decided to raise money by hosting an annual gala where researchers, caregivers, patients and professionals could come together, learn from one another and build community. Visit the Breath of Hope Ohio website to donate and to learn more about our mission.