Hydrogen Peroxide Market 2024-2030: Global Expansion, Revenue Trends, And Strategic Growth Plans With Top Key Players Analysis

MENAFN - GetNews) The hydrogen peroxide industry is growing steadily, driven by rising demand in healthcare, water treatment, and electronics. With a focus on eco-friendly disinfection and industrial applications, key global companies are expanding capacities and adopting sustainable production technologies.

The hydrogen peroxide market was valued at USD 3.48 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.70 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. This report covers the market sales, sales volume, price, hydrogen peroxide market share , ranking of major companies, etc., and provides a detailed analysis by region, country and product function. Hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) is a colorless pale blue liquid with far-reaching uses for its powerful oxidizing and disinfecting nature. It contains two oxygen and two hydrogen atoms and finds vast use in various industries in dilute forms. Its greatest benefit is that it disintegrates into oxygen and water and thus is a safer choice among other harmful chemicals. In industrial applications, hydrogen peroxide is used as a pulp and paper mill bleaching agent, a healthcare disinfectant, a water treatment cleaning agent, and for sterilizing food and beverages. Its simplicity of use, effectiveness, and eco-friendliness make it an important chemical to be found in home and industrial applications.

By product function, the bleaching segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024

The bleaching segment commanded the largest share of the hydrogen peroxide market, as it is heavily utilized in markets such as pulp and paper, textiles, and laundry, where it is an essential agent used to whiten and brighten products. Hydrogen peroxide is preferred due to its good bleaching capacity and eco-friendly status since it decomposes into water and oxygen without causing toxic residues. Its increasing use in chlorine-free bleaching operations is further evidence supporting its supremacy. Also, its increased demand as a sustainable and high-quality paper and textile material further propels its use for bleaching processes.

By grade, the 35% hydrogen peroxide segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024

The 35% grade segment held the largest share of the hydrogen peroxide market due to its huge industrial uses, especially in the paper and pulp industry for bleaching, water treatment, and chemical synthesis. This concentration offers a good balance between strength and safety and can be used in bulk while remaining manageable in terms of handling and storage. Its price competitiveness and versatility have also made it the best choice in different industries. Furthermore, regulatory compliance and availability also support its leadership position in the US market.

By end-use industry, the pulp & paper segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024

The pulp & paper industry accounted for the largest market share due to the high demand for environmentally friendly bleaching chemicals for application in paper manufacturing. Hydrogen peroxide is widely applied as a chlorine-free alternative since it is compatible with strict environmental regulations. Growth in the packaging industry, driven by e-commerce and green trends, also boosts paper manufacturing. This consistent demand makes pulp and paper the largest consumer of hydrogen peroxide.

The US accounted for the largest share of the North American hydrogen peroxide market in 2024

In 2024, the US held the largest share of the North American hydrogen peroxide market. There is significant demand for hydrogen peroxide across various sectors in the US, particularly in industrial applications. Key industries utilizing hydrogen peroxide include pulp & paper, water treatment, healthcare, and chemicals. The US is also a leader in employing advanced manufacturing technologies, such as green bleaching agents in the paper industry, where hydrogen peroxide plays a vital role. Additionally, strict environmental regulations promote the use of hydrogen peroxide as a chlorine-free and safer alternative in various applications. Furthermore, many US industries are among the leading producers of hydrogen peroxide, contributing to the country's larger market share in North America.

Hydrogen Peroxide Companies

The demand for hydrogen peroxide is primarily driven by global manufacturers catering to various end-use applications. Some of the leading companies in the hydrogen peroxide market include Evonik (Germany), Solvay (Belgium), Arkema (France), Nouryon (Netherlands), Kemira (Finland), Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. (India), Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Airedale Group (UK), OCI Ltd. (South Korea), and National Peroxide (India). Together, these companies, along with numerous regional players, meet the global demand for hydrogen peroxide.

Solvay is a Belgian chemical company that operates worldwide. Its origins date back to 1863 when it was founded by Ernest and Alfred Solvay. The company's headquarters are located in Neder-Over-Heembeek, Brussels. Initially, Solvay aimed to produce sodium carbonate using the Solvay method. Solvay is a leading player in key areas of chemistry, focusing on developing sustainable and innovative solutions to various challenges. Solvay employs over 9,000 people across 40 countries, and its main operations revolve around basic and high-performance chemicals. These products serve various industries, including consumer goods, healthcare, food, electronics, and construction. A significant component of Solvay's Basic Chemicals segment is its hydrogen peroxide business, managed under the Peroxides Global Business Unit. This unit is a leader in the global market and is known for producing some of the purest grades of hydrogen peroxide available. The company's INTEROX brand offers a wide range of high-purity options, including aseptic, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and food grades, with concentrations ranging from 35% to 70%. These products are designed for various applications, such as bleaching pulp and paper, processing textiles, treating wastewater, food packaging, mining, and cleaning pharmaceutical equipment. Solvay operates 18 plants worldwide, with major facilities in Antwerp, Belgium, as well as other key locations in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. The company employs state-of-the-art auto-oxidation technology to ensure high production capacity while maintaining environmental sustainability.

Evonik , based in Essen, Germany, is a leading global specialty chemicals company. It was established in 2007 as a spin-off from RAG AG and has strong ties to the German industry. With approximately 33,000 employees in over 100 countries, Evonik focuses on high-quality materials, unique additives, and sustainable chemical solutions. The company serves various sectors, including automotive, healthcare, agriculture, and consumer goods. Renowned for its innovative approach, Evonik invests significantly in research and development. The company prioritizes sustainability with ambitious carbon-neutral goals and plans for a circular economy. Its operations are divided into several areas, such as Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, and Smart Materials, and it maintains a strong presence in Europe, Asia, and North America. A key component of Evonik's business is its hydrogen peroxide division, part of the Active Oxygens segment, which plays a significant role in the global market. The company supplies high-quality hydrogen peroxide for applications such as bleaching pulp and paper, processing textiles, treating wastewater, and synthesizing chemicals. Evonik operates plants across Europe, including Germany, Austria, and Belgium, as well as in Asia and the Americas. The range of hydrogen peroxide products offered by Evonik supports industries in adopting environmentally friendly solutions that align with EU regulations like REACH. The company is committed to meeting the increasing demand for environmentally sustainable and industrial applications through its focus on innovation and long-term strategy.

