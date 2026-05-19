We Will Tear Out Roots Of Narco-Terror From J&K: LG

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday issued a stern warning to drug smugglers and narco-terror operatives, saying law enforcement agencies would“hunt them down even in their deepest hideouts” as the administration intensified its anti-drug campaign across Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a gathering in South Kashmir's Pulwama district as part of the Nasha-Mukt Jammu and Kashmir campaign, Sinha said the fight against drugs was no longer limited to curbing addiction but aimed at dismantling the entire narco-terror ecosystem.

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“Our mission is not just arrests but the complete destruction of the narco-terror empire and tearing out the very roots from which this poison spreads,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor said a“public awakening” against drugs had emerged across Jammu and Kashmir over the past 39 days, with communities beginning to openly challenge the menace.

“Neighbours became each other's support and the long-standing silence that hung over Jammu and Kashmir began to break. Today that silence has turned into a loud, collective outcry against drugs,” he said.

Sinha said more than 11,000 local events had recently been organised in Pulwama alone to raise awareness against substance abuse and drug trafficking.

He claimed that FIRs had been registered against 48 drug smugglers in the district, while 56 alleged traffickers had been arrested.

“These figures show we are striking directly at the roots of terror,” he said.

Calling drug smugglers and terrorists“two sides of the same coin,” the Lieutenant Governor said the proceeds from narcotics were being used to fund terrorism and radicalisation in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Every deal a drug peddler makes not only wrecks a young life but also finances the killing of innocent citizens,” he said, adding that when smugglers earn money,“our youth lose their future and that money arms terrorists against innocents.”

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Sinha said authorities had significantly intensified action against drug networks since April 11 this year.

According to official figures shared during the event, around 897 drug smugglers and peddlers have been arrested across Jammu and Kashmir in the past month. Authorities have also recommended cancellation of passports of 18 alleged traffickers, while driving licences of 382 accused and registrations of 386 vehicles have been cancelled.

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Officials said 49 immovable properties linked to alleged traffickers had been seized and 45 structures demolished.

The administration has also carried out inspections of nearly 5,045 drug stores across Jammu and Kashmir, suspending licences of 225 shops and cancelling 27 others. FIRs were also registered against six drug stores, officials said.

Sinha said nearly 3.93 lakh awareness programmes had been organised across the Union Territory since April 11, with millions participating in outreach activities.

To strengthen grassroots monitoring and rehabilitation, authorities have formed 6,646 village women's committees and 2,997 youth clubs across Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

The Lieutenant Governor added that de-addiction helplines were receiving over 100 calls daily, while more than 52,000 patients had so far received treatment at addiction treatment facilities.

“As this 100-day campaign advances, we must fuel its momentum. Stay vigilant. Stay united,” Sinha said.

“A month ago, we dreamed of a drug-free Jammu and Kashmir. Today, we are proving it is real,” he added.