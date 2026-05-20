403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hatsun Agro Product Announces Phenomenal 1000% Dividend
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, May 19, 2026: Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, India's largest dairy company in the private sector, announced its FY 2026 results, marking another year of continuous profitable growth.
Revenue from operations for FY26 stood at ₹ 9,959.22 crores, compared to ₹ 8,699.76 crores in FY25, marking a growth of 14.48%. EBITDA for the year was ₹ 1,190.34 crores as against ₹ 1,029.67 crores in the previous year, registering a growth of 15.60%. Profit after tax for FY26 came in at ₹ 356.20 crores, up from ₹ 278.81 crores in FY25, reflecting a growth of 27.76%. These figures reflect a year of sustained progress, providing the momentum to scale impact while maintaining a steadfast commitment to operational excellence.
For the fourth quarter, HAP recorded revenue from operations of ₹ 2,577.63 crores. EBITDA for the quarter was ₹ 237.87 crores. Profit after tax stood at ₹ 50.89 crores.
Commenting on the performance of the year, Mr. R G Chandramogan, Chairman, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd said;“Our focus on operational efficiency has successfully reduced our debt-to-equity ratio from 1.44 in FY 2023-24 to 0.68 in FY 2025-26 in two years despite significant investments and also strategic acquisition. This strengthened financial position provides the company with the flexibility to invest in future projects while continuing to reward our stakeholders.
He also mentioned that the receivables as of 31st March 2026 stood at 0.17 days of sales as a benchmark to the industry allowing profitability with better liquidity.
Further, HAP's long-term credit rating has been upgraded to AA (Stable) by the credit rating agency (CRISIL Ratings Limited), reflecting the Company's consistent financial performance, prudent capital management, and strong operational efficiency.
He also added“Hatsun remains an industry outlier, delivering superior operating profits with efficiency. This success is driven by our market-leading consumer brands, namely, Arun, ibaco, Arokya, Hatsun, HAP Daily and Milky Moo. In line with our policy of providing consistent uninterrupted dividends for over two decades and the present reduced debt with potential to invest for the future, we are pleased to announce a record interim dividend of 1000%."
HAP continued to strengthen its consumer brand portfolio across categories during the year. Sustained investments in product expansion, distribution and operational efficiency supported steady growth across markets while reinforcing the company's long-term focus on scale, profitability, and value creation for shareholders.
About Hatsun Agro Product Ltd:
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. (HAP) Is a leading private sector dairy player in India. HAP procures milk from select fine quality cattle collected directly from over 5,00,000 farmers, chosen with care. HAP follows quality standards certified by the prestigious ISO 22000. HAP's portfolio includes. Arun Icecreams – South India's leading ice cream brand, Arokya Milk & Milk products – the country's largest private sector milk brand, Hatsun Dairy Products –a rapidly growing, wide portfolio brand of dairy products, ibaco – Premium chain of ice cream outlets enabling consumers create their own ice cream sundaes., HAP Daily - With 4200+ outlets, HAP Daily has expanded its reach in traditionally strong markets like Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, and has started to make inroads into Maharashtra, Kerala, Orissa, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Andamans, Chandigarh and Bihar. HAP Daily products are distributed to kirana stores, premium supermarkets and other retail outlets through various distribution channels. This increases availability and expands the brand's reach to a wider consumer base. Hanobar – A range of coco confectionaries infused with nuts, ganache and fruit fillings, every bite is an exquisite mouthfeel, giving an indulgent experience like none other. Havia - Premium chocolates have been made to make each of these moments memorable by gifting the special one's with a box of indulgence & Santosa is an in-house brand for cattle feed and cattle care. Aniva - a range of deliciously flavoured whey drinks.
Revenue from operations for FY26 stood at ₹ 9,959.22 crores, compared to ₹ 8,699.76 crores in FY25, marking a growth of 14.48%. EBITDA for the year was ₹ 1,190.34 crores as against ₹ 1,029.67 crores in the previous year, registering a growth of 15.60%. Profit after tax for FY26 came in at ₹ 356.20 crores, up from ₹ 278.81 crores in FY25, reflecting a growth of 27.76%. These figures reflect a year of sustained progress, providing the momentum to scale impact while maintaining a steadfast commitment to operational excellence.
For the fourth quarter, HAP recorded revenue from operations of ₹ 2,577.63 crores. EBITDA for the quarter was ₹ 237.87 crores. Profit after tax stood at ₹ 50.89 crores.
Commenting on the performance of the year, Mr. R G Chandramogan, Chairman, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd said;“Our focus on operational efficiency has successfully reduced our debt-to-equity ratio from 1.44 in FY 2023-24 to 0.68 in FY 2025-26 in two years despite significant investments and also strategic acquisition. This strengthened financial position provides the company with the flexibility to invest in future projects while continuing to reward our stakeholders.
He also mentioned that the receivables as of 31st March 2026 stood at 0.17 days of sales as a benchmark to the industry allowing profitability with better liquidity.
Further, HAP's long-term credit rating has been upgraded to AA (Stable) by the credit rating agency (CRISIL Ratings Limited), reflecting the Company's consistent financial performance, prudent capital management, and strong operational efficiency.
He also added“Hatsun remains an industry outlier, delivering superior operating profits with efficiency. This success is driven by our market-leading consumer brands, namely, Arun, ibaco, Arokya, Hatsun, HAP Daily and Milky Moo. In line with our policy of providing consistent uninterrupted dividends for over two decades and the present reduced debt with potential to invest for the future, we are pleased to announce a record interim dividend of 1000%."
HAP continued to strengthen its consumer brand portfolio across categories during the year. Sustained investments in product expansion, distribution and operational efficiency supported steady growth across markets while reinforcing the company's long-term focus on scale, profitability, and value creation for shareholders.
About Hatsun Agro Product Ltd:
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. (HAP) Is a leading private sector dairy player in India. HAP procures milk from select fine quality cattle collected directly from over 5,00,000 farmers, chosen with care. HAP follows quality standards certified by the prestigious ISO 22000. HAP's portfolio includes. Arun Icecreams – South India's leading ice cream brand, Arokya Milk & Milk products – the country's largest private sector milk brand, Hatsun Dairy Products –a rapidly growing, wide portfolio brand of dairy products, ibaco – Premium chain of ice cream outlets enabling consumers create their own ice cream sundaes., HAP Daily - With 4200+ outlets, HAP Daily has expanded its reach in traditionally strong markets like Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, and has started to make inroads into Maharashtra, Kerala, Orissa, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Andamans, Chandigarh and Bihar. HAP Daily products are distributed to kirana stores, premium supermarkets and other retail outlets through various distribution channels. This increases availability and expands the brand's reach to a wider consumer base. Hanobar – A range of coco confectionaries infused with nuts, ganache and fruit fillings, every bite is an exquisite mouthfeel, giving an indulgent experience like none other. Havia - Premium chocolates have been made to make each of these moments memorable by gifting the special one's with a box of indulgence & Santosa is an in-house brand for cattle feed and cattle care. Aniva - a range of deliciously flavoured whey drinks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment