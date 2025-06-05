BRIJ Medical Selected For Prestigious Medtech Innovator 2025 Accelerator Cohort

MENAFN - PR Newswire) MedTech Innovator (MTI) is the world's largest accelerator for medical technology startups. The highly competitive four-month program provides participants with world-class mentorship, strategic guidance, and access to a robust network of investors, providers, payers, manufacturers, and industry experts.

"We are honored to join this year's MedTech Innovator Cohort," said Tim Gleeson , CEO of BRIJ Medical. "This opportunity provides a strong platform to validate our current products, strategically position our upcoming technology for commercial success, forge key partnerships, and accelerate our growth in market."

BRIJ Medical was selected for its innovative tension-offloading approach to surgical closure, which supports patients across all key stages of healing. By reducing skin tension, BRIJ Medical's flagship product, the Brijjit Force Modulating Tissue Bridge, helps minimize open wounds and scarring*-aligning seamlessly with MTI's mission to improve patient care through transformative technology.

As part of the program, BRIJ Medical will also participate in the American Society of Plastic Surgeons' Plastic Surgery Accelerator Track, which offers additional mentorship, industry exposure, and networking opportunities.

Throughout the program, cohort companies will present at major industry events including The MedTech Conference powered by AdvaMed (October 5–8 in San Diego) and/or the MedTech Strategist Innovation Summit (November 19–21 in San Diego), where they will compete for a share of $800,000 in non-dilutive funding.

About BRIJ Medical

At BRIJ Medical , our flagship product, the Brijjit® Force Modulating Tissue Bridge, is clinically proven in multiple studies, including a randomized clinical trial, to reduce wound breakdown by 90%* and reduce scar area by 38%.* It eliminates up to 100% of tension on incisions and healing wounds, while also saving surgeons time (up to 9x faster than sutures), and is a cost-effective solution for practices, ASCs and hospitals alike.

At BRIJ Medical, we provide enhanced control and confidence at every step of the healing journey. For more information, visit BRIJmedical .

*Clinical evidence in breast studies.

About MedTech Innovator

MedTech Innovator is the world's largest accelerator of medical device, digital health, and diagnostic companies. Its mission is to improve human health by accelerating the growth of companies transforming patient care. MTI has been a catalyst for groundbreaking healthcare solutions, sourcing nearly 14,000 applicants and fostering the growth of over 700 graduates. Alumni have collectively raised $10 billion in follow-on funding and introduced 400+ products to the market, improving the health of millions worldwide. For more information about MedTech Innovator, its annual programs, portfolio of industry-leading startups , and insights on trends, visit MTI's website , follow them on LinkedIn , and subscribe to its monthly newsletter .

