2025 NBA Finals: Thunder Vs. Pacers Full Schedule, How To Watch, TV And Live Streaming Details

The stage is finally set. The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers are heading into a best-of-seven series for the 2025 NBA Finals, beginning Thursday, June 5. Both teams are searching for their first NBA title in franchise history, adding more weight to an already massive showdown.

Oklahoma City makes its return to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012, having defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 4-1 in the Western Conference Finals. Indiana, meanwhile, is making its first Finals appearance since 2000, after knocking out the New York Knicks 4-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals.

How to Watch the 2025 NBA Finals?

Start Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025

Time: 8:30 PM ET

TV Channels: ABC, ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial), Sling, ESPN+

Key Matchup: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Tyrese Haliburton

One of the most anticipated aspects of this year's NBA Finals is the point guard duel. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has led the Thunder through a dominant season, including a 68-14 regular-season record and the top seed in the Western Conference. On the other side, Tyrese Haliburton has been the engine of Indiana's deep playoff run. Both guards have stepped up their performances under playoff pressure, setting the stage for a thrilling head-to-head.

2025 NBA Finals Schedule (All Times ET)

Game 1 Thursday, June 5 Indiana @ Oklahoma City 8:30 PM on ABC

Game 2 Sunday, June 8 Indiana @ Oklahoma City 8:00 PM on ABC

Game 3 Wednesday, June 11 Oklahoma City @ Indiana 8:30 PM on ABC

Game 4 Friday, June 13 Oklahoma City @ Indiana 8:30 PM on ABC

Game 5 (If necessary) Monday, June 16 Indiana @ Oklahoma City 8:30 PM on ABC

Game 6 (If necessary) Thursday, June 19 Oklahoma City @ Indiana 8:30 PM on ABC

Game 7 (If necessary) Sunday, June 22 Indiana @ Oklahoma City 8:00 PM on ABC

Live Streaming Options

Fans can catch every game live on FuboTV, Sling, and ESPN+. Spanish-language broadcasts are also available via ESPN deportees.