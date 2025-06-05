Tangent Launches Latest Innovation: High-Density Sheet

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Tangent's high-density sheet is water and moisture resistant, making life easy. No painting or staining is required, and cleaning requires only soap and water. Available in vibrant and trending colors: Black, White, Green, Gray, and Weathered Wood, these colors go beyond the industry standard with additional UV stabilizers to preserve the rich hues.

Tangent's latest high-density sheet gives consumers a quality product and builders a competitive advantage.

Post thi

Rigidity and broad span capacity make Tangent's high-density sheet ideal for many applications. This sheet material's durability is proven to withstand extreme force and resist insects, chemicals, and stains, all while handling like wood for build and design needs. Well suited for CNC machining, the product characteristics of Tangent's high-density sheet support clean, precise cuts, smooth edges, and surface routing. It can also be used with standard woodworking tools.

Optimal sheet sizes and widths add versatility to Tangent's high-density sheet, helping avoid unnecessary scrap and affording limitless design potential. Strongly supporting waste stream diversion, recycled content is used within production, which is guaranteed by third-party GreenCircleTM Certification. Customization of sheet sizes makes Tangent's high-density sheet the obvious choice as the long-lasting solution for all outdoor projects. Offered in a classic matte, orange peel finish, this high-density sheet product complements the extensive line of profiles available from Tangent's extruded, dimensional lumber product.

Max Tremblay, Tangent's Vice President of Engineering, noted, "After years of successfully utilizing our proprietary high-density polyethylene (HDPE) sheets to create millions of diverse furniture items, we are thrilled to announce our decision to extend our expertise to the broader market. With our commitment to quality and innovation, we have established ourselves as one of the largest extruders of HDPE products in North America.

We are excited to make this versatile material widely available, empowering industries to collaboratively develop solutions for the challenges they face. Our HDPE sheets are not only durable and sustainable but also offer limitless possibilities for creative applications across various sectors.

As we embark on this journey, we are dedicated to becoming the global leader in plastic extrusion products. This initiative marks a significant first step toward achieving that ambitious goal, and we look forward to partnering with businesses and innovators to drive progress in the industry."

ABOUT TANGENT TECHNOLOGIES

Headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, Tangent is a leading manufacturer of synthetic lumber used for outdoor living, site amenities, structural applications, and marine decking. In recent years, synthetic lumber has become a leading substitute for traditional fabrication materials in outdoor living products and other applications, given its durability and aesthetics. Tangent uses a combination of post-consumer and post-industrial recycled waste streams as primary raw materials.

Media Contact:

Sandy Pace

Email: [email protected]

Tangent Technologies, LLC

Houston, TX 77441

TangentMaterials

SOURCE Tangent Materials