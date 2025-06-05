KAPLAN MD Skincare's Diamond Contour Insta-Glow Gommage Body Peel Wins 2025 New Beauty Award For Best Body Peel

Spray-On Innovation Delivers Daily, Affordable, and Award-Winning Results for Healthier Summer Skin.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- KAPLAN MD Skincare's Diamond Contour Insta-Glow Gommage Body Peel has been named the 2025 Beauty Award Winner for Best Body Peel by NewBeauty magazine , celebrated for its groundbreaking blend of clinical results, luxury, and everyday convenience in body care. This revolutionary formula is the latest breakthrough in skincare.

Beverly Hills dermatologist and anti-aging expert, Dr. Stuart Kaplan , founder and CEO of KAPLAN MD Skincare, developed the first spray-on body peel of its kind, the Insta-Glow Gommage, to provide an affordable, non-irritating alternative to harsh scrubs and messy spa treatments. Gentle enough for daily use and effective on all skin types, this one-step formula exfoliates and hydrates to deliver visible results and instantly smoother, brighter skin.

“This product was born out of my celebrity clients' need for a fast, gentle, all-over exfoliator that delivered red carpet results, without redness, mess, or downtime,” said Dr. Kaplan,“Now, everyone can get glowing, healthy-looking skin they feel confident showing off, especially in the summer.”

With warm weather approaching, the Insta-Glow Body Peel is essential for preparing for summer.

“Healthy skin in the summer offers more than just a glow; it naturally protects against UV damage, retains moisture better, and shields against environmental pollutants. It also heals faster, looks clearer, and helps you feel more confident and comfortable in the heat. This peel makes achieving that skin easier than ever,” says Dr. Kaplan.

Unlike typical scrubs, this gel-based formula transforms into lifting particles that act like a lint roller, gently removing dull skin without the use of abrasives or irritation. It's ideal for everyday glow-ups and targeting problem areas, such as elbows, knees, shoulders, feet, and neckline. Studies show that polyhydroxy acids like Bionic Acids can boost skin cell turnover by up to 30%, resulting in smoother, brighter skin. In comparison, their antioxidant properties reduce oxidative stress by 20-25%, helping protect against environmental damage.

The Diamond Contour Insta-Glow Gommage Body Peel uses Dr. Kaplan's proprietary Diamond Contour® Technology, featuring real crushed diamonds that improve the four elements of youthful skin:

1. Smooth Texture

2. Plumpness

3. Radiance

4. Rejuvenation

Additional key ingredients include:

~ Bionic Acid Complex (Maltobionic + Glycolic Acids) to dissolve dead skin buildup

~ Pineapple Ceramides to brighten the skin

~ Babassu Oil to restore hydration and protect the skin barrier

Customers are raving about their summer skincare essential. Here's what one happy user had to say:

"I love how this product exfoliates AND hydrates my skin. This has been my staple this summer! Perfect to remove self-tanner as well. Amazing product, I will be repurchasing."

Note: This is a body-only treatment and is not recommended for use on the face due to the spray delivery.

About Dr. Stuart Kaplan and KAPLAN MD Skincare

Dr. Stuart Kaplan is a globally recognized medical and cosmetic dermatologist with over 35 years of experience practicing in Beverly Hills. Renowned as the go-to Skincare Authority for celebrities, models, and beauty icons, his expertise in anti-aging has earned him widespread acclaim. He serves as an Assistant Clinical Professor of Dermatology at UCLA Medical Center and Attending Physician in Dermatologic Surgery at the West Los Angeles Veterans Hospital.

In 2008, Dr. Kaplan launched KAPLAN MD Skincare, a prestige skincare brand available in luxury retailers and destination spas worldwide, where he serves as CEO and chief product formulator. Honored by the American Cancer Society and the American Medical Association, he has also been named Best Dermatologist in Los Angeles for four consecutive years. Among his most meaningful accolades are two awards from the U.S. Congress recognizing his long-standing volunteer work with youth and foster children in Los Angeles County.

