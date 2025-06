Honey Badger Appoints New CFO And Corporate Secretary

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) -(TSXV: TUF) (OTCQB: HBEIF) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce the appointment of Rob Suttie as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The appointment becomes effective June 5, 2025. The Company has also appointed Monique Hutchins as Corporate Secretary.

Mr. Suttie is the President of Marrelli Support Services ("Marrelli"), bringing with him almost thirty years of financial reporting experience, ten of which were in public accounting prior to his tenure with Marrelli. He specializes in management advisory services, accounting and the financial disclosure needs of Marrelli's public client base. In this capacity, Mr. Suttie also serves as Chief Financial Officer or director for a number of TSXV and CSE-listed companies.

The Company's Executive Chairman, Chad Williams, commented , "We are pleased to welcome Rob and Monique to the Honey Badger management team. Their experience will be invaluable as we progress toward our objective of being a leading silver company. We thank Dan O'Brien and Ben Meyer for their efforts on behalf of the Company."

About Honey Badger Silver Inc.

Honey Badger Silver is a silver company. The company is led by a highly experienced leadership team with a track record of value creation backed by a skilled technical team. Our projects are located in areas with a long history of mining, including the Sunrise Lake project with a historic resource of 12.8 Moz of silver (and 201.3 million pounds of zinc) Indicated and 13.9 Moz of silver (and 247.8 million pounds of zinc) Inferred (2) located in the Northwest Territories and the Plata high grade silver project located 165 km east of Yukon's prolific Keno Hill and adjacent to Snowline Gold's Rogue discovery. The Company's Clear Lake Project in the Yukon Territory has a historic resource of 5.5 Moz of silver and 1.3 billion pounds of zinc (1). The Company also has a significant land holding at the Nanisivik Mine Area located in Nunavut, Canada that produced over 20 Moz of silver between 1976 and 2002 (3). A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the foregoing historical resources as current mineral resources, and the Company is not treating the estimates as current mineral resources. The historical resource estimates are provided solely for the purpose as an indication of the volume of mineralization that could be present. Additional work, including verification drilling / sampling, will be required to verify any of the historical estimates as a current mineral resources.

Clear Lake 2010 SRK historic resource: Inferred 7.76 million tonnes grading 22 grams/tonne silver, 7.6% zinc, and 1.08% lead.Sunrise Lake 2003 RPA historic resource: Indicated 1.522 million tonnes grading 262 grams/tonne silver, 6.0% zinc, 2.4% lead, 0.08% copper, and 0.67 grams/tonne gold and Inferred 2.555 million tonnes grading 169 grams/tonne silver, 4.4% zinc, 1.9% lead, 0.07% copper, and 0.51 grams/tonne gold.Geological Survey of Canada, 2002-C22, "Structural and Stratigraphic Controls on Zn-Pb-Ag Mineralization at the Nanisivik Mississippi Valley type Deposit, Northern Baffin Island, Nunavut; by Patterson and Powis."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Chad Williams, Executive Chairman