Azerbaijan Revives Its Silk Legacy With Chinese Support

MENAFN - AzerNews) In the small town of Gakh, 350 km northwest of Baku, Chief Engineer Nemat Suleymanli inspected a mulberry plantation at the Gakh sericulture breeding station on a foggy early morning. Pointing to the trees, he said:“There are 30,000 Chinese saplings planted in 2019, growing on these three hectares. You see, they almost reach my shoulders. In six years, we have imported 4.5 million saplings-they are planted all over the country. This is a revival.”

Azerbaijan was once a center of the Eastern silk industry, with a history dating back over 1,500 years. In the 1960s and 70s, cocoon production exceeded 20,000 tons-ranking second in the USSR after Uzbekistan. In terms of quality, Azerbaijani silk was considered the best in the world and exported to countries like Japan, Switzerland, and Italy.

However, after the collapse of the USSR in the 1990s, economic ties disintegrated. Collective farms disappeared, plantations were abandoned, silkworm breeds deteriorated, and specialists left the industry. Akram Fataliyev, who led the Gakh station for 40 years, recalls:“In 1986, 6,000 tons of cocoons were produced. In 2014-only 10 tons. By 2015-it had dropped to 236 kilograms. Production was disappearing.” With the industry in decline, Fataliyev had to switch to business.

“Project Green” Revitalizes the Industry

The turning point came in 2016, when President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on state support for sericulture. The“new silkworm project” was launched, and the first Chinese seedlings and silkworms made their way across the Tien Shan and the Caspian Sea to take root once again in Azerbaijan. This initiative marked a new chapter in bilateral cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Suleymanli explains:“The Chinese tree has big leaves-the caterpillars love them. But the Chinese caterpillars eat little and give a lot of silk.”

In 2017, Azerbaijan adopted the“State Program for the Development of Cocoon Farming and Sericulture for 2018–2025.” The country began actively importing cocoons from China, incubating them, and distributing them free of charge to farmers, aiming to boost cocoon production to 6,000 tons per year.

The main partner is Shandong Guangtong Silkworm Eggs Co., Ltd. Li Qiliang, who worked in Gakh from 2016 to 2019, notes:“The mulberry tree bears fruit for 15–20 years, then the harvest declines. Most of our trees date back to the USSR-they're old. China supplies grafted seedlings of the Jisang No. 3 variety. These are resistant to disease, heat, and drought, and produce high-quality leaves.” The Chinese breed of silkworms, Huakang No. 3, forms cocoons up to 1,200 meters long-300–400 meters longer than the local breeds.

In 2018, China-Azerbaijan cooperation in sericulture reached a new milestone. With technical support from China, the Gakh breeding station was fully reconstructed. President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening, underscoring the project's national significance. Three Chinese experts, including Li Qiliang, were photographed with the presidential couple.

Silkworms are the cornerstone of sericulture. The Gakh station remains the only institution in the country dedicated to their breeding. Restoring it was the first step toward national self-sufficiency in this sector. Founded in 1973, the station ceased operations in 1998 but was revived to cover five hectares, now home to an administrative building, laboratory, and incubation and hybrid centers.

Three hectares of mulberry trees were planted at the station. In 2019, 30,000 Chinese seedlings resistant to harsh climates took root. That same year, Azerbaijan launched its first-ever research on silkworm hybridization. Li Qiliang says all training followed Chinese standards. Hybridization improves disease resistance and cocoon yields.

Chief Engineer Suleymanli noted that "Gakh-1" and "Gakh-2" hybrids, now in their fifth stage of growth, are preparing to spin cocoons. Mating will follow to develop new breeds. Two additional varieties of silkworm gren are expected from China.

Station employee Lalazar Gaidarova completed a two-week training course in China in 2018.“Chinese technologies are modern and effective. Now we do everything as they do in China. Even our equipment is from there,” she said. Gaidarova supports continuous experience-sharing with China and calls for training Azerbaijani youth.“Our specialists are aging. Nemat, at 62, is the youngest. We must prepare a new generation,” she urged.

This year, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture imported 5,000 boxes of silkworm grains (gren) from China, complemented by 1,000 boxes of local production. In total, 6,000 boxes were distributed across 40 districts and Nakhchivan. The projected harvest is 240 tons. Suleymanli noted that, like viticulture, sericulture has lean years-and this year is not a peak one.

Farmers have come to appreciate the benefits: high profits and quick returns-caterpillars form cocoons in just 40 days, with a capital turnover cycle of about two months. Farmers in 40 of Azerbaijan's 66 regions, including Nakhchivan, are now involved. Leaders include Zardab, Fizuli, and Zagatala.

According to Zaur Abbasov, advisor to the head of the Gakh district, farmer registration begins in February. Based on applications, the Ministry of Agriculture imports the required amount of grains. Distribution follows in late April to early May. “Grains and seedlings are provided free of charge. The revival of sericulture is key to economic diversification and cultural heritage,” he said.

To encourage participation, the government raised the purchase price for cocoons from three to 11 manats per kilogram-five paid by buyers and six subsidized by the state.

The results are striking: from just 236 kg of cocoons in 2015 to 643.7 tons in 2019, benefitting over 10,000 rural families.

Xinhua met Sahib, Azerbaijan's top sericulturist. In 2018, he set a national record by harvesting one ton of cocoons from 20 boxes. Today, he works with five boxes, aiming for a 250-kg yield. His workshop resembles a mini-factory, with multi-tiered racks and precise control over temperature and humidity.

“Look, the caterpillars are sleeping. In 15 days, the cocoons will be ready. At 11 manats per kilogram, that's 2,750 manats-about a third of our annual income,” he said.

The views and opinions expressed in this op-ed may differ from and do not necessarily reflect the views of the editorial staff. The article's source belongs to Xinhua News.