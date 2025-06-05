Global Oncology Collaboration And Licensing Deals Report 2020-2025: 3,350 Biopharma Agreements Analyzed With Financial Terms, Partnering Trends, And Contract Insights
Oncology Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the oncology deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies.
Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of 3,350 oncology deals from 2020 to 2025.
Oncology Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:
- Understand deal trends since 2020 Browse oncology collaboration and licensing deals Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type Leading deals by value Most active dealmakers Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction Access contract documents - insights into deal structures Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies Save hundreds of hours of research time
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
This report contains a comprehensive listing of collaboration and licensing deals announced since 2020 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual licensing contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned? What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company? What exclusivity is granted? What is the payment structure for the deal? How are sales and payments audited? What is the deal term? How are the key terms of the agreement defined? How are IPRs handled and owned? Who is responsible for commercialization? Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture? How is confidentiality and publication managed? How are disputes to be resolved? Under what conditions can the deal be terminated? What happens when there is a change of ownership? What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed? Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon? Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type? Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
2,954 companies are featured in the report, including (sorted a-z):
- 1ST Biotherapeutics 2cureX 2seventy bio 3B Pharmaceuticals 3D Medicines 3SBio 3T Biosciences 4baseCare 4bases 4C Biomed 4D Path 4D Pharma 7 Hills Pharma 9 Meters Biopharma 48Hour Discovery 111 A*STAR Agency for Science Technology and Research A*STAR Bioprocessing Technology Institute A*STAR Singapore Immunology Network A*STAR' Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology A2 Biotherapeutics A2A Pharmaceuticals A3P Biomedical Aadi Bioscience Aarvik Therapeutics Abbisko Therapeutics Abbott Laboratories Abbvie Abcam AbCellera Biologics Abdul Latif Jameel Health AbelZeta Pharma Abera Bioscience Abilita Bio Abilita Therapeutics Abintus Bio Abiosciences Ablaze Pharmaceuticals ABL Bio Ab Magnitude Ventures Abound Bio Abpro Abramson Cancer Center AbSci AbTherx AbTis ABVC BioPharma Abveris ABX Academic Breast Cancer Consortium Accelerated Biosciences Accent Therapeutics Access to Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Coalition Acclinate Accuray AccuStem Sciences ACEA Therapeutics Acepodia Acerand Therapeutics Acerta Pharma Achilles Therapeutics Acibadem University Acrivon Therapeutics Acrotech Biopharma Actimed Therapeutics Actinium Pharmaceuticals ACT Therapeutics Actuate Therapeutics Acucela Acuitas Therapeutics Adagene AdAlta Adamis Pharmaceuticals Adaptimmune Adaptive Biotechnologies Adaptive Research AdaptVac Adcendo ADC Therapeutics Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute AdhereTech Adimab Adlai Nortye Advancell Advaxis Advenchen Laboratories Aerogen Aethlon Medical Aethon Therapeutics Aetion Affimed Therapeutics Affini-T Therapeutics AGC Biologics Agena Bioscience Agencja Badan Medycznych Agendia Agenus Bio AgeX Therapeutics Agilent Technologies Agios Pharmaceuticals AgonOx AiCure Aidence Aidoc Aignostics AIkido Pharma AI Longevity AimedBio AIM ImmunoTech Ainos Aion Therapeutic AI Proteins Aitia AiVita Biomedical Ajax Therapeutics Ajinomoto Akamis Bio Akeso Biopharma Akoya Biosciences AKSO Biopharmaceutical Akston Biosciences Aktis Oncology Alamar Biosciences Albany Medical College Alberta Health Services Albert Einstein College of Medicine Alcedis Alchemab Alector Alessa Therapeutics Aleta Biotherapeutics Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation Alibaba Health ALK Positive Alkyon Therapeutics All4Cure Allarity Therapeutics Allcyte Allelica Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy Alliance Foundation Trials Alligator Bioscience Allist Pharma Allogene Overland Biopharm Allogene Therapeutics Alloplex Biotherapeutics Allorion Therapeutics Alloy Therapeutics Almac Diagnostics Almac Group Almirall Alopexx Alpha Biopharma Alpha Cancer Technologies Alphageneron Pharmaceuticals Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Alphamab Oncology Alpha Tau Medical Alpine Immune Sciences Alteogen Alverno Clinical Laboratories Alvotech ALX Oncology Amasa Therapeutics Amazon Web Services Amber Pharmacy Ambry Genetics American Association for Cancer Research American Lung Association American Preclinical Services American Skin Association American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) American Type Culture Collection (ATCC) Amgen AmMax Bio Amneal Pharmaceuticals Amoy Diagnostics Amphista Therapeutics AmplifyBio Amunix AnchorDx Angiogenesis Foundation Angle AnHeart Therapeutics Anima Biotech Anivive Lifesciences Anixa Biosciences Anji Pharma Anju Software Ankarys Therapeutics Ankyra Therapeutics Anocca AB Anova Enterprises Anpac Bio-Medical Science ANP Technologies Antengene Anthony Nolan Antisoma Therapeutics Antiverse Apeiron Biologics Apexigen Apmonia Therapeutics Apollomics Apollon Formularies Apollo Therapeutics Appia Bio Applied BioMath
