Global Oncology Collaboration And Licensing Deals Report 2020-2025: 3,350 Biopharma Agreements Analyzed With Financial Terms, Partnering Trends, And Contract Insights

The "Oncology Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2020-2025" report has been added to offering. Oncology Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the oncology deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of 3,350 oncology deals from 2020 to 2025.

Oncology Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:



Understand deal trends since 2020

Browse oncology collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies Save hundreds of hours of research time

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of collaboration and licensing deals announced since 2020 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual licensing contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:



What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type? Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

2,954 companies are featured in the report, including (sorted a-z):



1ST Biotherapeutics

2cureX

2seventy bio

3B Pharmaceuticals

3D Medicines

3SBio

3T Biosciences

4baseCare

4bases

4C Biomed

4D Path

4D Pharma

7 Hills Pharma

9 Meters Biopharma

48Hour Discovery

111

A*STAR Agency for Science

Technology and Research

A*STAR Bioprocessing Technology Institute

A*STAR Singapore Immunology Network

A*STAR' Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology

A2 Biotherapeutics

A2A Pharmaceuticals

A3P Biomedical

Aadi Bioscience

Aarvik Therapeutics

Abbisko Therapeutics

Abbott Laboratories

Abbvie

Abcam

AbCellera Biologics

Abdul Latif Jameel Health

AbelZeta Pharma

Abera Bioscience

Abilita Bio

Abilita Therapeutics

Abintus Bio

Abiosciences

Ablaze Pharmaceuticals

ABL Bio

Ab Magnitude Ventures

Abound Bio

Abpro

Abramson Cancer Center

AbSci

AbTherx

AbTis

ABVC BioPharma

Abveris

ABX

Academic Breast Cancer Consortium

Accelerated Biosciences

Accent Therapeutics

Access to Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Coalition

Acclinate

Accuray

AccuStem Sciences

ACEA Therapeutics

Acepodia

Acerand Therapeutics

Acerta Pharma

Achilles Therapeutics

Acibadem University

Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrotech Biopharma

Actimed Therapeutics

Actinium Pharmaceuticals

ACT Therapeutics

Actuate Therapeutics

Acucela

Acuitas Therapeutics

Adagene

AdAlta

Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adaptimmune

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Research

AdaptVac

Adcendo

ADC Therapeutics

Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute

AdhereTech

Adimab

Adlai Nortye

Advancell

Advaxis

Advenchen Laboratories

Aerogen

Aethlon Medical

Aethon Therapeutics

Aetion

Affimed Therapeutics

Affini-T Therapeutics

AGC Biologics

Agena Bioscience

Agencja Badan Medycznych

Agendia

Agenus Bio

AgeX Therapeutics

Agilent Technologies

Agios Pharmaceuticals

AgonOx

AiCure

Aidence

Aidoc

Aignostics

AIkido Pharma

AI Longevity

AimedBio

AIM ImmunoTech

Ainos

Aion Therapeutic

AI Proteins

Aitia

AiVita Biomedical

Ajax Therapeutics

Ajinomoto

Akamis Bio

Akeso Biopharma

Akoya Biosciences

AKSO Biopharmaceutical

Akston Biosciences

Aktis Oncology

Alamar Biosciences

Albany Medical College

Alberta Health Services

Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Alcedis

Alchemab

Alector

Alessa Therapeutics

Aleta Biotherapeutics

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

Alibaba Health

ALK Positive

Alkyon Therapeutics

All4Cure

Allarity Therapeutics

Allcyte

Allelica

Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy

Alliance Foundation Trials

Alligator Bioscience

Allist Pharma

Allogene Overland Biopharm

Allogene Therapeutics

Alloplex Biotherapeutics

Allorion Therapeutics

Alloy Therapeutics

Almac Diagnostics

Almac Group

Almirall

Alopexx

Alpha Biopharma

Alpha Cancer Technologies

Alphageneron Pharmaceuticals

Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals

Alphamab Oncology

Alpha Tau Medical

Alpine Immune Sciences

Alteogen

Alverno Clinical Laboratories

Alvotech

ALX Oncology

Amasa Therapeutics

Amazon Web Services

Amber Pharmacy

Ambry Genetics

American Association for Cancer Research

American Lung Association

American Preclinical Services

American Skin Association

American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)

American Type Culture Collection (ATCC)

Amgen

AmMax Bio

Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amoy Diagnostics

Amphista Therapeutics

AmplifyBio

Amunix

AnchorDx

Angiogenesis Foundation

Angle

AnHeart Therapeutics

Anima Biotech

Anivive Lifesciences

Anixa Biosciences

Anji Pharma

Anju Software

Ankarys Therapeutics

Ankyra Therapeutics

Anocca AB

Anova Enterprises

Anpac Bio-Medical Science

ANP Technologies

Antengene

Anthony Nolan

Antisoma Therapeutics

Antiverse

Apeiron Biologics

Apexigen

Apmonia Therapeutics

Apollomics

Apollon Formularies

Apollo Therapeutics

Appia Bio Applied BioMath

