Planet Home Lending Latino Mlos Honored As Top 250 By NAHREP

MERIDEN, CT, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Six mortgage loan originators from Planet Home Lending , a national mortgage lender and servicer, were named among the Top 250 Latino mortgage originators in the country by the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP).“Being recognized by NAHREP is a tremendous honor that reflects the hard work, dedication, and effect these originators have on their communities,” said Andy Insua, Regional Board Member at NAHREP and Regional Sales Manager at Planet Home Lending.“As a proud member of both the Planet and NAHREP families, I'm inspired by our shared commitment to empowering homeownership, expanding financial opportunities, and building generational wealth within the Hispanic community.”The annual award recognizes the top-producing Latino mortgage professionals across the United States. The Planet honorees are:Christopher Stark (NMLS ID #1422232), Senior Mortgage Loan Originator, ranked #1 in NAHREP's Top 30 for telesales. He has been in the business for nearly a decade and is in Planet's Melville, New York, branch. He has ranked among the Top 20 Telesales Mortgage Consultants for the last four years.Rigo Zamora (NMLS ID#1397011), MLO team lead in Sacramento, California, has been in the business since 2015. He ranked #2 among the Top 30 Telesales Mortgage Consultants.Kenneth Laudante (NMLS ID#4739), Senior Mortgage Loan Originator in Planet's Melville, New York, branch, ranked #3 among the Top 30 Telesales Mortgage Consultants. He has been in the mortgage industry for more than two decades.Esteban Gamboa (NMLS ID#987404), Senior Mortgage Loan Originator, ranked #12 in the Top 30 Telesales Mortgage Consultants. He is a part of the Marlton, New Jersey branch and has 17 years of experience.Nick DeJesus (NMLS ID#1541748), Retail Branch Manager of Planet's Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, branch, has been in the business for eight years. This year, he ranked #9 among the Top 100 Northeast originators in NAHREP's listing.Blanca Guerrero (NMLS ID#1548455), Branch Manager of Planet's Twin Falls, Idaho, location ranked #96 among the Top 100 in Mountain states. She has nine years of experience and is licensed in Idaho and Nevada.“We're proud to celebrate the outstanding achievements of our originators recognized among NAHREP's Top 250,” said Michael Dubeck, CEO and President of Planet Financial Group , parent of Planet Home Lending.“This recognition reflects their dedication and industry expertise. At Planet, we're equally committed to fostering diversity across our organization to better reflect the communities we serve and support pathways to homeownership and financial well-being.”About Planet Financial Group, LLCPlanet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, Planet Financial Group provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. Planet Financial Group is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group , LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.About Planet Home Lending, LLCPlanet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, (NMLS #17022) is an originator, correspondent lender, rated servicer and sub-servicer of agency and non-agency residential and commercial mortgages. As an Equal Housing Lender, Planet Home Lending improves the lives of borrowers by delivering a streamlined lending experience to help individuals and families thrive throughout their journey home. For more information about Planet Home Lending, please visit orAbout Planet Management Group, LLCPlanet Management Group, LLC, Rochester, N.Y., (NMLS # 2436134) maximizes the value of diverse investor assets through active management. For more information about Planet Management Group, please visit

Dona DeZube

Planet Home Lending, LLC

+1 443-263-2832

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.