Onemeta Inc. Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Certification, Strengthening Stakeholder Confidence And Platform Security
Maintaining Momentum for Growth and Trust
SOC 2 Type 2, developed by the AICPA, verifies OneMeta's controls around Security, Confidentiality, and Availability over a sustained audit period. It sends a clear message: OneMeta is built to scale securely and operate with the integrity global enterprises demand.
The certification covers the full VerbumTM Suite , including:
- VerbumCall - real-time interpretation for phone conversations VerbumMeeting - multilingual virtual meetings with instant translation VerbumOnSite - live event and in-person interpreter automation VerbumAgentis - inmediate, zero-lag, interpretation for call centers VerbumTranscript - accurate multilingual transcription and documentation VerbumSDK - seamless integration of real-time translation into third-party apps and phone systems
Transforming Voice Experiences with VerbumSDK
OneMeta's VerbumSDK stands apart in the market, enabling call centers and enterprise platforms to embed real-time multilingual capabilities directly into voice infrastructures. This is already in motion through strategic relationships with Genesys , Five9 , and other leading CX providers.
These integrations allow enterprise customers to:
- Reduce reliance on human interpreters Increase first-call resolution in non-English markets Improve agent productivity and customer satisfaction Enable compliance in regulated environments (HIPAA, GDPR, SOC 2)
"Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 is more than a security milestone; it's a clear signal to our clients and stakeholders that OneMeta is built on a foundation of trust and transparency," said Saúl Leal, CEO of OneMeta Inc. "As we continue expanding into regulated industries, this certification ensures that our innovations in AI and language technology meet the highest standards for safeguarding data."
Why It Matters Now
As global enterprises increasingly demand secure AI-driven solutions for multilingual communication, OneMeta's certification further strengthens its competitive edge and reinforces its market credibility. This achievement positions the company for strategic relationships and growth in sectors where compliance is mandatory and non-negotiable.
For customers and investors, this certification strengthens OneMeta's defensibility and expands its total addressable market. The company is now positioned to secure larger enterprise deals , tap high-barrier industries , and grow recurring revenue through its SDK and cloud-based Verbum services.
About OneMeta Inc.
OneMeta Inc. is a Multilingual Enablement company focused on overcoming the communication challenges of a world with many languages. Its proprietary, end-to-end natural language processing architecture was developed using artificial intelligence tools and allows the spoken and written word to be synthesized, translated, and transcribed in less than one second. OneMeta's products support near-real-time web-based and mobile phone-based conversations, discussions, meetings, and online chats in over 140 languages and dialects. OneMeta's technology is fully compliant with SOC2, HIPAA, and GDPR standards, ensuring the highest levels of security and privacy for all communications.
OneMeta Inc.: We create a more understanding world
Learn more at .
Media Contact: ...
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: OneMeta Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment