Onemeta Inc. Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Certification, Strengthening Stakeholder Confidence And Platform Security

Bountiful, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) - OneMeta Inc. (OTCQB: ONEI), the AI leader in multilingual communication, announced today that it has achieved-a critical validation of its commitment to secure, enterprise-grade technology. This milestone positions OneMeta to accelerate adoption across regulated industries and strengthen key relationships in customer experience (CX), BPO, healthcare, and government.

Maintaining Momentum for Growth and Trust

SOC 2 Type 2, developed by the AICPA, verifies OneMeta's controls around Security, Confidentiality, and Availability over a sustained audit period. It sends a clear message: OneMeta is built to scale securely and operate with the integrity global enterprises demand.

The certification covers the full VerbumTM Suite , including:



VerbumCall - real-time interpretation for phone conversations

VerbumMeeting - multilingual virtual meetings with instant translation

VerbumOnSite - live event and in-person interpreter automation

VerbumAgentis - inmediate, zero-lag, interpretation for call centers

VerbumTranscript - accurate multilingual transcription and documentation VerbumSDK - seamless integration of real-time translation into third-party apps and phone systems

Transforming Voice Experiences with VerbumSDK

OneMeta's VerbumSDK stands apart in the market, enabling call centers and enterprise platforms to embed real-time multilingual capabilities directly into voice infrastructures. This is already in motion through strategic relationships with Genesys , Five9 , and other leading CX providers.

These integrations allow enterprise customers to:



Reduce reliance on human interpreters

Increase first-call resolution in non-English markets

Improve agent productivity and customer satisfaction Enable compliance in regulated environments (HIPAA, GDPR, SOC 2)

"Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 is more than a security milestone; it's a clear signal to our clients and stakeholders that OneMeta is built on a foundation of trust and transparency," said Saúl Leal, CEO of OneMeta Inc. "As we continue expanding into regulated industries, this certification ensures that our innovations in AI and language technology meet the highest standards for safeguarding data."

Why It Matters Now

As global enterprises increasingly demand secure AI-driven solutions for multilingual communication, OneMeta's certification further strengthens its competitive edge and reinforces its market credibility. This achievement positions the company for strategic relationships and growth in sectors where compliance is mandatory and non-negotiable.

For customers and investors, this certification strengthens OneMeta's defensibility and expands its total addressable market. The company is now positioned to secure larger enterprise deals , tap high-barrier industries , and grow recurring revenue through its SDK and cloud-based Verbum services.

About OneMeta Inc.

OneMeta Inc. is a Multilingual Enablement company focused on overcoming the communication challenges of a world with many languages. Its proprietary, end-to-end natural language processing architecture was developed using artificial intelligence tools and allows the spoken and written word to be synthesized, translated, and transcribed in less than one second. OneMeta's products support near-real-time web-based and mobile phone-based conversations, discussions, meetings, and online chats in over 140 languages and dialects. OneMeta's technology is fully compliant with SOC2, HIPAA, and GDPR standards, ensuring the highest levels of security and privacy for all communications.

OneMeta Inc.: We create a more understanding world

Learn more at .

Media Contact: ...

