Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Forum Energy Metals Closes Sale Of Royalty On Aberdeen Uranium Project To Uranium Royalty Corp.


2025-06-05 09:06:22
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) - Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) (" Forum " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated May 27, 2025, it has closed its previously announced transaction with Uranium Royalty Corp. (" URC "). Pursuant to the terms of a royalty purchase agreement dated May 27, 2025, URC acquired a 2% gross overriding royalty on Forum's Aberdeen Project in Nunavut in exchange for CAD$1,000,000 cash. Forum expects to use the proceeds to advance the Aberdeen Project and for general working capital purposes.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is focused on the discovery of high-grade unconformity-related uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. For further information: .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Rebecca Hunter
President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Rebecca Hunter, President & CEO
...
Tel: 604-630-1585



To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Forum Energy Metals Corp.

MENAFN05062025004218003983ID1109641229

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search