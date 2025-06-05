Morphy's Unleashed Major Firepower May 13-15 With $6.74M Auction Of Prized Military, Civilian & Sporting Firearms

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The top-selling lot was a spectacular factory-original Fabrique Nationale (Herstal) U.S. M240B machine gun, one of very few specimens of its type confirmed to be fully transferable to an individual owner. In near-mint condition, it retained its original tripod and even its original shipping box. Per its consignor, the gun had never been fired since leaving the factory. Its markings included U.S. M240 / 11825980 / MACHINE GUN 7.62MM on the left side of the receiver, followed by its serial number, contract number and National Stock Number. Prior to the auction, Morphy Auctions' founder and president, Dan Morphy, pegged it as a superstar lot, calling it "a tremendous example that would be all but impossible to upgrade." Morphy's observation proved correct. In "exceptionally high condition," the gun sold for a solid $467,400, near the midpoint of its estimate range.

Another big winner in the NFA category was a factory-original Heckler & Koch four-position-selector MP5SD3 machine gun, 9mm Luger caliber, with an HK MP5SD silencer. An IE proof code on top of the receiver indicated its year of manufacture to be 1984. It was further marked Made in W. Germany / HK Chantilly, Va on the right side of the magazine well, and HK MP5 SD on top of the receiver. Importantly, it conveyed to its new owner with an official BATF letter identifying the gun and silencer as being unrestricted and fully transferable to individuals. Extremely attractive with crisp mechanics, this sought-after gun rocketed to $96,000 against an estimate of $40,000-$60,000.

There was also great interest in a circa-2009 Westley Richards Droplock .470 Double Rifle with chopper lump barrels with the manufacturer's patented flip-over front sight, and scenes of big game (cape buffalo, rhinos, elephant) engraved and signed by Peter Spode and dated '09. The gun was further engraved over its chambers with CAL. .470 NITRO-EXPRESS and REG. FOR 500 GRN. BULLET. Its wide concave rib was gold-inlaid with the name WESTLEY RICHARDS & Co ENGLAND. Accompanied by a handsome Westley Richards case and accessories, it sold for $96,000 against an estimate of $45,000-$65,000.

A treasure of the Civil War era, an outstanding cased set of Colts consisted of an 1860 fluted Army Revolver and an 1862 Police Revolver. The set was originally a factory presentation to Colonel Henry Craig, US Army Chief of Ordnance. It conveyed to its new owner with a copy of a 2019 factory letter confirming its 1861 shipment to Major W.M.B. Hartley with the notations: "To Col. Craig, U.S.A. Commanding Ordnance Corps From Colt's P.F.A. Mfg. Co." and "Furnished with a shoulder stock, a powder flask, 60 cartridges, and 500 belt caps." According to firearms expert Greg Martin, this set was acquired directly from the Craig family. It sold at Morphy's for $116,850.

Edged weapons continued their hot streak, with a signed World War II sword forged by Masataka (Japan) at the Minatogawa shrine rising to a final price of $49,200, well in excess of its $18,000-$25,000 pre-sale estimate.

