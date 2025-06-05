Armitron Deepens Commitment To Sustainability With Bold New Wave Watch Styles In Continued Partnership With The Wildlife Conservation Society

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As a proud supporter of the Wildlife Conservation Society, Armitron isto further its global mission to protect wildlife and wild places. The partnership also advocates for the designation of Hudson Canyon , the largest submarine canyon on the U.S. Atlantic Coast, as a National Marine Sanctuary.

"Our collaboration with the Wildlife Conservation Society and #tide represents a defining step in Armitron's journey toward greater environmental responsibility," says Bobbie Weichselbaum, CEO of E. Gluck Corporation. "By integrating socially responsible materials into our designs, we're shaping a future rooted in sustainability and purpose."

#Tide is an environmental company transforming ocean-bound plastic into premium raw materials for sustainable products. #Tide Ocean Material® is used in a wide range of durable goods from furniture to construction materials. In 2025, the #tide program aims to collect and upcycle the equivalent of one billion plastic bottles into reusable, high-quality materials.

Armitron's Wave Watches are made from plastic collected in the U.S. and along the coastlines of Southeast Asia:

Wave ($95) - Crafted from recycled ocean-bound plastic in partnership with Tide Ocean SA, Wave watches showcase a commitment to style and sustainability. Originally launched in 2023, its third release debuts June 5 with bold new colorways, including pink with a black case and blue with a black case.

"Partnering again with Armitron reflects our shared vision for a more sustainable planet," says John Calvelli, Executive Vice President of Public Affairs at the Wildlife Conservation Society. "We applaud Armitron's mission of reducing plastic pollution and protecting our life-sustaining ecosystems. Together, we are turning awareness into action, and with every Armitron watch, we're not only keeping time, but a promise to our oceans and the species that depend on them."

For more information on Armitron, the Ocean Plastics Collection, and their partnership with #tide and the Wildlife Conservation Society, contact BPM-PR Firm at [email protected] or call 1.877.841.7244.

About Armitron®

Since 1975, Armitron® has been devoted to nurturing the spirit of individuality with high-quality, high-style watches at accessible price points, driven by the understanding that a timepiece is both a common thread and a distinguishing factor. As a brand underneath the E. Gluck Corporation umbrella, Armitron® connects prestige and curation with unprecedented value and convenience. E. Gluck Corporation manufactures watches under its flagship proprietary brand, Armitron. The company also manufactures watches for major fashion brands, including Anne Klein, Nine West, Juicy Couture, Vince Camuto, and Steve Madden. Proudly headquartered in New York, Armitron is an Official Timepiece of the New York Yankees. For more information, visit .

About The Wildlife Conservation Society

Founded in 1895 as the New York Zoological Society, the Wildlife Conservation Society is one of the first conservation organizations in the United States. The Society began with a clear mandate: to advance wildlife conservation, promote the study of zoology, and establish a first-class zoo. In fact, the Society has five: the Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Queens Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo, and New York Aquarium. WCS's staff of field and zoo experts work together in the service of a single mission: to save wildlife and wild places. As their vets, curators, and keepers care for the animals in the four zoos and aquarium in New York, they share their insights with scientists working in the field to save wildlife. Field staff report back their observations of animal behavior and needs in the wild, which in turn bolsters animal well-being in the parks.

About #tide®

Tide Ocean SA is a Swiss company with subsidiaries in Southeast Asia that has developed upcycling methods for ocean-bound plastics in collaboration with the Swiss Institute for Materials Engineering and Plastics Processing (IWK, OST). In addition to environmental protection, #tide also creates social value: from fishermen to retailers, everyone benefits from the company's values. The granulates, threads, and filaments made from Tide Ocean materials are used in a wide variety of products and have been awarded several times. With its program ((Road to 1 Billion Bottles)), #tide® has set the goal of collecting and upcycling the equivalent of one billion plastic bottles by 2025, and thus protecting the fauna and flora in and around the oceans.

Contact:

Matthew Ambrose

[email protected]

BPM-PR Firm

877.841.7244

SOURCE Armitron