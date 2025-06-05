Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal: Net Worth, Age Gap, Career Of The Newly Weds
TV actress Hina Khan and her longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal tied the knot. They had a secret wedding on June 4th. Do you know their age difference and how much wealth they each possess? Find out all the details here
Before marrying, Hina and Rocky dated for 13 years. They first met in 2012 on the set of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,' became friends, and then fell in love.
Hina Khan starred in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.' Her role as Akshara became hugely popular. Rocky Jaiswal, working behind the scenes as supervising producer, wasn't as well-known.
Hina Khan was born on October 2, 1987. Rocky Jaiswal is about 9 months older, born on February 14, 1987, according to IMDB.
Hina Khan's net worth is reportedly around 50 crore rupees, while Rocky Jaiswal's is estimated at 6-7 crore rupees.
Besides 'Yeh Rishta,' Hina has been on shows like 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' and reality shows like 'Bigg Boss 11' and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.' Rocky has worked as a writer, director, and producer for TV shows, including 'Yeh Rishta,' 'Mitwa,' 'Sasural Simar Ka,' 'Kuch Toh Log Kahenge,' and 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.'
