Azerbaijan Announces Its Teams For European Wrestling Championship

The European Championship for wrestlers under 17 years old will be held in Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia, from June 9 to 15, Azernews reports.

The national teams that will represent the country at the continental championship have been finalized.

The Greco-Roman wrestling team members will take to the mat in the early days of the competition.

Under the leadership of head coach Taleh Israfilov and coaches Nazim Ahmadov, Rasim Aghayev, and Elbrus Mammadov, the following athletes will compete: Abdulrahman Huseynli (45 kg), Gurban Mejnunov (48 kg), Elshad Abbasov (51 kg), Aykhan Asadli (55 kg), Ali Nazarov (60 kg), Ramil Musayev (65 kg), Yusif Ahmadli (71 kg), Nijat Yeylaqaliyev (80 kg), Said Pashayev (92 kg), and Rihad Ibrahimli (110 kg).

Next, the women's wrestling team will compete. Under the guidance of head coaches Hasrat Mammadyarov and Solmaz Adilova, the following athletes will represent Azerbaijan: Nezrin Ahmadli (46 kg), Khadija Gurbanzadeh (49 kg), Fatima Bayramova (53 kg), Ulviye Musayeva (57 kg), Esra Mammadli (61 kg), Fidan Babayeva (65 kg), and Milana Bagirzade (69 kg).

In the final days of the competition, the freestyle wrestling team will join the action, led by head coach Asgarkhan Novruzov and coaches Vahid Mammadov and Yashar Aliyev. The team will consist of: Omar Usubov (45 kg), Ravan Hesenov (48 kg), Ramal Mirhuseynov (51 kg), Ruslan Elizade (55 kg), Hesen Hesenov (60 kg), Tunar Nasibov (65 kg), Isa Yusibov (71 kg), Ali Hajiyev (80 kg), Said Pashayev (92 kg), and Hakim Taghiyev (110 kg).

It is also noted that in the European Championship, First-Class Referee Vugar Shukurov will ensure fairness during the matches.

Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the country and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was established in 1993.

The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number of medals achieved in five consecutive games.

In 2020, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers finished third in the overall medal table of the Individual World Cup in Serbia.

National wrestlers won two medals, including silver and bronze. Russia topped the medal table, followed by Turkiye.

The national team also won five medals at the Grand Prix Moscow held in Russia.

The national team won one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals in the tournament

In 2022, Azerbaijani wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) was crowned the World Champion in Belgrade.

Nurmagomedov became the World Champion after defeating the Russian wrestler in the final.

At 2024 Summer Olympic, Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), freestyle wrestlers Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) and Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) won bronze medals for Azerbaijan.