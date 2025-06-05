403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Habitat Schools In Ajman To Host Malayalam And English Eid Gah Prayers This Eid Al-Adha
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Ajman, 04th June 2025 : The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments & Zakat (AWQAF) is organizing special Eid al-Adha prayers at Habitat Schools in Ajman. The Malayalam Eid Gah will be held at Habitat School, Al Jurf, led by Ustad Muhammed Irshad Nadvi, and the English Eid Gah at Habitat School, Al Tallah, with the Khutbah by Awqaf Imam Tariq Muhammed Ibrahim. Both prayers will begin at 5:44 AM. The events will include dedicated parking, special arrangements for women's prayer areas, and aim to create an inclusive space for all communities to join in the celebration.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Galxe Signs Crypto's New Leaders To Next-Gen Community Accelerator
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- Nibiru Launches”Block Party” Aura Program To Reward Real Defi Activity
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
CommentsNo comment