(PHOTOS) Alia Bhatt Sizzles With Her Girl Gang At Best Friend's Wedding

Alia Bhatt recently attended her best friend's wedding in Spain, sharing stunning photos from the event. She also impressed at Cannes and is busy filming her upcoming movie Alpha

Actor Alia Bhatt recently traveled to Spain to attend the wedding of her best friend Tanya Saha Gupta and her fiancé David Angelov.

She shared an Instagram album capturing moments from the wedding, including pictures with her close group of friends and the bride.

Some photos showed the bride posing with her bridesmaids in various beautiful settings during the wedding festivities.

At another event, she was seen wearing a white embellished bralette paired with a matching blazer and a cream skirt.

She accessorized this outfit with a necklace, sunglasses, and a handbag, creating a stylish and elegant look.

For this occasion, she wore a colorful kalidar lehenga matched with a mustard yellow blouse.

Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, a close friend of Alia, was also present and was seen taking a selfie with her.

In a joyful photo, Alia posed alongside the newlyweds and several close friends, smiling brightly.

To add a playful, boho-chic touch to her look, Alia paired it with a purple bandanna and dark sunglasses.

Alia looked stunning in a modern black strapless dress at one of the wedding events.

In her Instagram post she conveyed that there is nothing more heartfelt or radiant than a group of girls watching their best friend marry the love of her life.

She described the wedding as the most beautiful, and said that their hearts were fuller than they had ever expected.

Alia also mentioned that some places feel like home, and for her group, home is wherever they are together.

Earlier this year, Alia made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival, impressing fans and fashion critics alike with her outfit choices.

On the professional front, she is currently busy filming her upcoming movie Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail and slated for release on December 25 as part of Yash Raj Films' spy universe.