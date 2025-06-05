TNPL 2025: Full Schedule, Fixtures, Squads, Format, Venues And Live Streaming Check All Details Here

The Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 is set to take place today (Thursday, June 5), with the defending champions Dindigul Dragons taking on Lyca Kovai Kings at SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore.

The ninth edition of the TNPL will witness nine teams: Dindigul Dragons, Lyca Kovai Kings, Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Nellai Royal Kings, Salem Spartans, Chepauk Super Gillies, Madurai Panthers, and Trichy Grand Cholas - will compete for the prestigious domestic title. All nine teams will play in four venues - Comboitore's NR College Cricket Ground, SCF Cricket Stadium in Salem, Tirunelveli's CSK Ground, and NPR College Ground in Dindigul.

The final will take place at Dindigul's NPR College Ground, as the venue was selected based on the home ground of the tournament's defending champions. In the last season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League, 32 matches were played across five venues, including Chennai. However, for the 2025 edition, the matches have been limited to four venues, with Chennai missing out this time.

TNPL 2025 format and schedule

The ninth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League will take place in a double round robin format, with each team taking on each other twice in the league stage of the tournament. The top four teams on the points table will qualify for the playoffs, where the top two teams will play Qualifier 1 and the third and fourth-placed teams will square off in the Eliminator.

The winner of Qualifier 1 will directly qualify for the Final, while the loser of the round will face the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2. Tamil Nadu Premier League's format is very similar to the Indian Premier League, ensuring a fair chance for top-performing teams to reach the final with multiple playoff opportunities.

The TNPL 2025 will feature six double headers, which means six league matches each will take place on Saturdays and Sundays, with the afternoon matches taking place at 3:15 pm and the evening matches taking place at 7:15 pm.

TNPL 2025 fixtures

Sri Ramakrishna College, Coimbatore

June 5 - Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings - 7:15 PM

June 6 - IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Chepauk Super Gillies - 7:15 PM

June 7 - Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas - 7:15 PM

June 8 - Siechem Madurai Panthers vs SKM Salem Spartans - 3:15 PM

June 8 - IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons - 7:15 PM

June 9 - Chepauk Super Gillies vs Nellai Royal Kings - 7:15 PM

June 10 - SKM Salem Spartans vs Trichy Grand Cholas - 7:15 PM

June 11 - Lyca Kovai Kings vs Siechem Madurai Panthers - 7:15 PM

Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, Salem

June 13 – IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs SKM Salem Spartans – 7:15 PM

June 14 – Chepauk Super Gillies vs Lyca Kovai Kings – 3:15 PM

June 14 – Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers – 7:15 PM

June 15 – Trichy Grand Cholas vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans – 3:15 PM

June 15 – Nellai Royal Kings vs SKM Salem Spartans – 7:15 PM

June 16 – Dindigul Dragons vs Chepauk Super Gillies – 7:15 PM

June 17 – Trichy Grand Cholas vs Lyca Kovai Kings – 7:15 PM

June 18 – Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings – 7:15 PM

June 19 – SKM Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies – 7:15 PM

CSK Ground, Sankar Nagar, Tirunelveli

June 21 – Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings – 7:15 PM

June 22 – SKM Salem Spartans vs Dindigul Dragons – 3:15 PM

June 22 – Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans – 7:15 PM

June 23 – Chepauk Super Gillies vs Trichy Grand Cholas – 7:15 PM

June 24 – Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans – 7:15 PM

June 25 – Trichy Grand Cholas vs Siechem Madurai Panthers – 7:15 PM

June 26 – Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons – 7:15 PM

NPR College Ground, Dindigul

June 28 – Chepauk Super Gillies vs Siechem Madurai Panthers – 3:15 PM

June 28 – Lyca Kovai Kings vs SKM Salem Spartans – 7:15 PM

June 29 – IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Nellai Royal Kings – 3:15 PM

June 29 – Dindigul Dragons vs Trichy Grand Cholas – 7:15 PM

Playoffs – NPR College Ground, Dindigul

July 1 – Qualifier 1 – 7:15 PM

July 2 – Eliminator – 7:15 PM

July 4 – Qualifier 2 – 7:15 PM

July 6 – Final – 7:15 PM

TNPL 2025 live streaming

All matches of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports Tamil. The tournament will also be live-streamed on Fancode.

TNPL 2025 squads

SKM Salem Spartans

Abishiek Selvakumar, Boopathi Kumar, Hari Nishaanth, Vivek R, Sudhan Kandepan, J Gowri Sankar, Nidhish Rajagopal, Pavithran R, S Harish Kumar, Sunny Sandhu, Eshwar M, R Kavin, Karthick Manikandan, Mohammed M, M Poiyamozhi, Rahil Shah, Rahul D, S Ajith Ram, Yazh Arun Mozhi, Himalaya.

Siechem Madurai Panthers

NS Chaturved, Shyam Sundar S, Sanjeev Kumar, Ram Arvindh, Balchander Anirudh, P Saravanan, Atheeq Ur Rahman, C Sarath Kumar, P Vignesh, S Rajalingam, Ajay Chetan J, Ganesh S, Shankar Ganesh, Murugan Ashwin, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, Gurjapneet Singh, Karthik Meiyappan, Deepesh D, Surya Anand S, Ayush M

Trichy Grand Cholas

U Mukilesh, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jafar Jamal, Suresh Kumar, Arya Yohan Menon, K Easwaran, SP Vinod, Sujay Sivasankaran, Sanjay Yadav, Washington Sundar, R Rajkumar, T Saran, Waseem Ahmed, Antony Dhas, M Ganesh Moorthi, V Athisayaraj Davidson, J Rejin, P Saravana Kumar, N Selva Kumaran.

Nellai Royal Kings

PS Nirmal Kumar, S Vijaya Kumar, Sachin Rathi, Rocky Bhasker, Sonu Yadav, Ajay Krishnan, Emmanuel Cherian, J Rohan, Muhammed Adnan Khan, Ajitesh Guruswamy, D Santhosh Kumar, Arun Karthik, Rithik Easwaran, NS Harish, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Selvaganapathi S, S Risheek Kumar, Karan Sampat, Arun Bala, Athish S R

Lyca Kovai Kings

Andre Siddarth, Balasubramaniam Sachin, Jitendra Kumar, K Vishal Vaidhya, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, P Vidyuth, Pradheep Vishal, Ramalingam Rohit, Madhava Prasad, Suresh Lokeshwar, Ambrish R S, B Aaditya, Govinth G, Guru Raghavendran, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, M Siddharth, N Kabilan, P Bhuvaneswaran, Ramesh Divakar

Dindigul Dragons

Maan Bafna, R K Jayant, Shivam Singh, Vimal Khumar, Dinesh H, Hunny Saini, M Karthik Saran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Baba Indrajith, Atul Vitkar, DT Chandrasekar, Ganeshan Periyaswamy, M Viju Arul, Rajwinder Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakaravarthy

Chepauk Super Gillies

Vijay Shankar, Aashiq Rehman, Arjun Murthy, Abhishek Tanwar, Baba Aparajith, N Sunil Krishna, Dinesh Raj S, Kirubakar Ravinder, Prem Kumar, Rajalingam G, RS Mokit Hariharan, Swapnil Singh, Jagadeesan Narayan, R Rajan, Akram Khan, Aushik Srinivas R, M Silambarasan, Rohith Suthar, TD Lokesh Raj

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhan

K Rajkumar, Kanibalan K, Radhakrishnan, Uthirasamy Sasidev, C V Achyuth, Daryl Ferrario, Prabanjan S, V Anovankar, Amith Sathvik, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Tushar Raheja, Balu Surya, Esakkimuthu A, Mathivannan M, Mohamed Ali, Mohan Prasath, Pranav Raghavendra, Ragupathy Silambarasan, Sai Kishore, T Natarajan