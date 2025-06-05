ASEAN Point Of Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Report 2025-2030

Dublin, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ASEAN Point of Care Diagnostics Market by Product (Infectious Disease (TB, Hepatitis, STDs, HAIs), Glucose, Cardiometabolic, Pregnancy, Coagulation), Technology (Lateral Flow Assays, Biochemistry, MDx), End User (Home Care, Hospitals) - Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ASEAN point of care diagnostics market is projected to expand from USD 1.08 billion in 2025 to USD 1.36 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period. This growth is predominantly driven by favorable government policies and increased funding investments that bolster the demand for Point of Care (POC) testing across the ASEAN region.

Governments in ASEAN countries are increasingly adopting POC technologies to enhance health access, reduce costs, and improve patient outcomes. Initiatives including strategic partnerships, research, and nationwide screening campaigns further promote POC usage, offering significant growth opportunities for diagnostic firms. In numerous developing regions where health infrastructure remains underdeveloped, POC devices facilitate the decentralization of diagnostics, thereby broadening access to essential testing.

This report categorizes the market by product, technology, end user, and country. It comprehensively covers key growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, providing insights into industry players, strategies, and recent developments. A competitive analysis of emerging ASEAN point-of-care diagnostics startups is also included.

Key market players include Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Sysmex Corporation, and Danaher Corporation, among others.

The report provides insights into the following points:



Analysis of factors influencing market growth including the rise of infectious and chronic diseases, government initiatives, and public-private partnerships.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights into upcoming technologies and new product launches in the ASEAN market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative markets across ASEAN countries.

Market Diversification: Insights into new products, untapped geographies, and investments. Competitive Assessment: In-depth analysis of leading players' market shares, strategies, and offerings.

Infectious disease testing products anticipated to register the highest growth rate

This market segment encompasses infectious disease testing products, glucose monitoring products, cardiometabolic testing products, among others. The infectious disease testing products segment's rapid growth is driven by ASEAN efforts to enhance disease surveillance. The frequency of infectious disease outbreaks and the need for rapid diagnosis, particularly in rural and urban healthcare settings, underpin this demand. Advances in molecular platforms and immunoassays further foster the sector's expansion.

By technology, the Biochemistry segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024

The market is segmented into lateral flow assays, rapid tests, and biochemistry. Biochemistry held the largest share, attributed to its broad applicability in various essential tests such as glucose and electrolyte analysis. The high incidence of chronic diseases in ASEAN countries necessitates these diagnostics, with biochemistry testing's ease of use and cost-effectiveness making it ideal for decentralized healthcare environments. The demand for early disease detection further supports biochemistry's leading position in the market.

Vietnam is the fastest-growing market for point of care diagnostics in the ASEAN region

Within ASEAN, Vietnam is poised for the highest growth, largely due to its initiatives post-COVID-19 to strengthen primary healthcare and nationwide screening. Vietnam's commitment to enhancing healthcare infrastructure, particularly in infectious disease management, is evident in its robust surveillance systems. Their performance in global health security indicators emphasizes their capability to adopt POC diagnostics effectively.

Key Attributes