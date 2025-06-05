ASEAN Point Of Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Report 2025-2030
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|334
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.08 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1.36 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.7%
|Regions Covered
|Asia-Pacific
Key Topics Covered
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Rising Incidence of Infectious Diseases Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Favorable Government Initiatives for POC Testing Rising Number of Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs)
- Pricing Pressure on Manufacturers Stringent Regulatory Approval Process for Product Commercialization
- Gradual Shift Toward Decentralized Healthcare Systems Availability of POC Tests with Multiplexing Capabilities
- Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses
Companies Profiled in the ASEAN POC Market
- Abbott F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Siemens Healthineers AG Sysmex Corporation Danaher Corporation BD Quidelortho Corporation Cardinal Health bioMerieux EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Accubiotech, Co. Ltd. Biosynex SA SD Biosensor, Inc. Sekisui Diagnostics Werfen Trinity Biotech PTS Diagnostics Lifescan IP Holdings, LLC CTK Biotech, Inc. Wondfo Arkray, Inc. Xiamen Boson Biotech Co. Ltd. Credo Diagnostics Biomedical Pte. Ltd. Anbio Biotechnology Inc. SG Diagnostics
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
ASEAN Point of Care Diagnostics Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- Wall Street Ponke Launches With AI Tools, Learning Hub, And Over $300K Raised In Hours
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
CommentsNo comment