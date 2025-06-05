CM Naidu, Pawan Kalyan Launch One Crore Plantation In A Day Programme

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, June 5 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan launched 'Vana Mahotsav' to plant one crore saplings across the state on World Environment Day on Thursday.

They, along with Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana, planted the saplings at ADCL Park in the state capital, Amaravati.

The leaders visited the stalls arranged by the Pollution Control Board (PCB) on environmental protection.

PCB Chairman Krishnaiah explained to the Chief Minister the steps being taken for plastic recycling.

The Chief Minister directed officials to formulate a special policy on recycling. He asked them to give him a report on this every 15 days.

Earlier, Chandrababu Naidu, in his post on 'X' said that nature is not the property of anyone.

"Everyone is responsible for protecting the environment. It is our duty to protect forests and water resources. That is why the government has taken up a large-scale tree planting programme. On the occasion of World Environment Day, today, we are requesting everyone to participate in the programme of planting one crore trees in one day," CM Naidu said.

"This year, the theme of World Environment Day is plastic pollution eradication. Let us do our part to reduce plastic pollution. Let us take a pledge to protect the environment," he added.

Pawan Kalyan, who is also the Minister for Forest and Environment, stated that a clean and healthy environment is the greatest gift we can offer future generations.

"Let us act responsibly and take up the duty of environmental protection. Let's plant saplings, prevent water pollution, and work towards the conservation of wildlife," Pawan Kalyan said.

Meanwhile, the Forest Department said that Andhra Pradesh currently has 29 per cent land under green (tree) cover.

The state government has set a target of increasing this to 50 per cent by 2047 by greening various types of land available with the farmers, the Revenue Department, institutional lands, lands along roadside, railway lines and canals.

Out of the total geographical area of 1,62,923 square kilometres in the state, 48,978 square kilometres has green cover. Green cover is planned over an additional area of 32,483 square kilometres.

According to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, this year World Environment Day is being celebrated with two themes -“Vana Mahotsav” programme and 'End plastic pollution' to achieve the goal of a 'Swachh Andhra Pradesh'.

A record one crore seedlings will be planted by various departments and other stakeholders across the state in a single day on Thursday.

During the 2025 planting season, the Forest Department, Rural Development, Pollution Control Board, Horticulture Departments and others have set a target of planting 5.58 crore saplings over approximately 1.8 lakh hectares in all districts across the state.