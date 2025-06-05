AI2 Robotics CEO Eric Guo Yandong On Embodied AI And The Vision For General Purpose Robots: CNBC Transcript

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) AI2 Robotics CEO talks up 'better spatial intelligence' of company's robots on CNBC

June 5, 2025 by Mai Tao

Shenzhen-based AI2 Robotics – which has raised“hundreds of millions of yuan” in funding investment – is emerging as a notable player in the advanced automation space, focusing on what they term“embodied AI”.

This approach seeks to empower physical entities, like their innovative robots, to intelligently learn from and interact with their surroundings.

A compelling example of their work is the Alpha Bot, a sophisticated machine that integrates an autonomous mobile robot base with a dual-armed collaborative system, and a humanoid torso and head, designed for versatility in complex environments.

Leading this charge is AI2 Robotics' founder and CEO, Eric Guo Yandong. With a vision to develop truly general-purpose robots, Guo is steering the company towards creating adaptable machines capable of tackling tasks across diverse sectors, from manufacturing and logistics to, eventually, everyday household assistance.

His ambition is to see these intelligent robots become as ubiquitous as personal computers.

RoboticsAndAutomationNews is pleased to offer our readers an in-depth look at AI2 Robotics' vision and progress, thanks to an unofficial transcript provided directly to us by CNBC.

The following conversation features Eric Guo Yandong speaking with Christine Tan , a seasoned anchor for CNBC's flagship morning programme, Squawk Box Asia .

Christine Tan : Our next guest is from AI2 Robotics, a Shenzhen-based tech startup that focuses on what they call embodied AI – that's a type of AI that combines technologies to enable physical entities such as robots and smart cars to learn and to interact with its environments.

The company's founder and CEO, Eric Guo Yandong joins us now from the sidelines of the Nomura Investment forum Asia 2025. Eric, good to have you with us. Nice to see you.

Now, I'm just so amazed, I think we're all amazed at how sophisticated robotic technology has evolved over the years. We're now talking about humanoid robots.

Now for the lay person, can you explain to us, can you tell us what that means in terms of functions, in terms of what it means intelligence? What does it mean?

Eric Guo Yandong : Well, good morning everyone. This is Eric Guo Yandong. I'm the founder and CEO of AI2 Robotics. We are developing general purpose robots.

So the key part behind general purpose robots is model called embodied AI foundation model. With this model, the robot can understand people's order, can perceive different environment and can perform tasks all by its own.

So we developed a model called embodied AI foundation model, which is very different from the ChatGPT model developed by OpenAI.

The most different part is that our model has better spatial intelligence, so that our model can see the environment better.

The second part is that the output of the model is numerical action signals directly to control the robot.

It not only answers or videos or images generated by the model, the model itself can generate numerical action signals. With the help of this model, we can let the robot do pretty much any tasks.

So we are using our robots in scenarios including warehouses, manufacturing and gradually to households, maybe someday on Mars.

CT : That's funny, Eric, but you know, it could be the case one day, right? To what extent are your humanoid robots entering the very competitive industrial production lines? What's the adoption rate like?

GY : Well, there are several key things you need to consider to develop general purpose robots. One part is you need to have the best embodied foundation model.

The second part is to have a stable and lower cost hardware design. Third part, as you just said, you need to push your robot into real scenarios. Let people use it. The more people use it, the smarter your robot will be.

So nowadays, we already signed contract with top-tier car manufacturers, with semiconductor factories and biotech factories, as well public service later on this year, if you visit some airports In China, you will see our robot serving people.

CS : You think what you're developing, the humanoid robots? Do you think you can compete with the big four that's out there?

I'm talking about ABB, the Kuka, the Fanuc and Yaskawa. Do you think you can give them a run for their money?

GY : Well, this is a great question. So I think the humanoid or general-purpose robot is essentially a new generation of intelligent device. This type of device is invented after the large model area.

So as a new company focusing on the general-purpose robot, I think we do have advantage in this area. The Big Four, for example like ABB, they have their own advantage in maybe industrial usage or the single function usage.

So, the advantage of our robot is that we can do complex tasks, or we can let our robot learn new things very quickly, and our robot will have this kind of common sense.

For example, if you need to find a cold coke, our robot will turn to refrigerators and open the refrigerator and get the coke for you.

It's a different type of thing we are developing, very different from the big four companies.

CS : Eric, you just completed a series A funding as a startup. What are the challenges, securing the kind of investor that you need to help you develop the robotics that you need?

GY : Well, there are several things or challenges to push forward our product. The first one is to get the top talents all over the world.

We just set up collaboration with Peking University, one of the top universities in China, and I also got my degree from Purdue University, I'm very grateful to my PhD advisors.

The key element to win in this war is to get top talents. And second part is that, as you just said, you need to get enough funding to polish your product.

I think a more efficient way is to let people use it and get data back, as well as get some cash back, and this is more effective, efficient way to keep running a company, rather than just raising funds.

CT : Eric, can you tell us the next big thing you're working on in the labs? Is it going to be a big game changer in the humanoid robotics market?

GY : Well, I think there are several things we are working on. One of the things we just announced is that we let our robots can do manipulation and navigation together.

We do this kind of joint optimization so that robot, our robot can do more things. Another thing is that our robot can do (are) very complex tasks, and can reasoning horizon tasks, for example making breakfast.

Not only make breakfast around the kitchen, but we can let the robot get all the materials you need to get your breakfast, make breakfast for you and deliver breakfast to your table.

This is very new, and we look forward to delivering this product to every single family.

You know, when I worked with Microsoft, the dream used to be put every PC on every family's desk. Now, AI2 Robotics, we dream to put one robot for every single family.

CT : Wow, sounds like it's going to replace humans one day. It's one of those things. Watch out!

GY : I think it's a tool to improve the productivity.

CT : Okay, nice talking to you. Great stuff. Thank you so much for being with us.