(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This is stated in a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , as reported by Ukrinform.

The Russian army also lost 10,887 (+3) tanks, 22,680 (+2) armored combat vehicles, 28,750 (+39) artillery systems, 1,406 (+4) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,177 (+1) air defense systems, 413 (+0) aircraft, helicopters – 336 (+0), tactical-level UAVs – 39,019 (+95), cruise missiles – 3,271 (+0), ships/boats – 28 (+0), submarines – 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 50,812 (+82), special equipment – 3,907 (+0).

Read also: SSU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft at four airfields in Russia's rear - Maliu

The data is being clarified.

As reported by Ukrinform, on June 4, as of 22:00, there were 115 combat clashes between the Defense Forces and Russian troops

