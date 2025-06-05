Vegetable Parchment Paper Market To Reach USD 2,500 Million By 2035 Amid Rising Demand For Sustainable Packaging FMI

Vegetable Parchment Paper Market

UK's vegetable parchment paper market grows at 5.2% CAGR, driven by eco trends, green taxes and demand from bakeries and homes for plastic-free cooking options.

- Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global vegetable parchment paper market was valued at USD 1,360 million in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 2,500 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period.This steady growth reflects the rise in both consumer awareness and corporate responsibility regarding sustainable packaging. With growing restrictions on flexible plastic packaging and increasing demand for compostable, biodegradable solutions, vegetable parchment paper is well-positioned for a decade of expansion and innovation.Vegetable parchment paper is a cellulose-based, biodegradable paper treated through a special process that makes it grease-resistant, moisture-resistant, and heat-resistant, making it ideal for direct food contact. Derived from plant-based fibers, it's processed without harmful chemical additives, making it biocompatible and less likely to leach substances into food compared to synthetic parchment alternatives.Request Your Sample Now – Unlock Growth Potential and Discover Key Market Opportunities!Vegetable parchment paper serves multiple functions in the food industry and household applications. Its primary uses include baking sheets, cooking liners, wrapping fresh or frozen foods, and as a release liner in various food manufacturing processes. The smooth surface of vegetable parchment paper prevents food from sticking, while its resistance to grease and moisture helps maintain food quality and freshness.Rise in Community Plantation and Home Baking TrendsOne of the most significant drivers of the vegetable parchment paper market is the rising global interest in community plantations and home-based food preparation. As urban dwellers seek sustainable living and healthier lifestyles, gardening and home cooking have become widespread. This grassroots movement has led to increased demand for packaging and wrapping materials that align with eco-conscious values.Home bakers, in particular, prefer vegetable parchment paper due to its non-stick, grease-resistant, and oven-safe properties. From baking sourdough bread to making homemade pastries, vegetable parchment paper offers a reliable and clean surface without leaching harmful substances into food, an essential trait for health-conscious consumers.Key Takeaways From the Vegetable Parchment Paper Market.The United States is projected to lead the vegetable parchment paper market with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2025 to 2035..The United Kingdom and the European Union are also expected to show steady growth with CAGRs of 5.2% and 5.4%, respectively..In Asia, South Korea (5.6%) and Japan (5.1%) reflect strong market potential..Unbleached vegetable parchment paper is anticipated to dominate the market with a 60.2% share in 2025..The bakery & confectionery sector is projected to be the largest application segment, accounting for 64.7% of market share in 2025.Discover fresh opportunities-delve into innovative insights and trends with our Paper Packaging Industry Analysis .Vegetable Parchment Paper Market: Demand DriversSeveral core drivers are shaping the demand for vegetable parchment paper:.Health and Safety Concerns: Modern consumers seek products free from synthetic chemicals, especially in food packaging. The biocompatibility and minimal migration risks of vegetable parchment paper make it a safer alternative..Environmental Impact: As governments implement stricter regulations on plastic use and encourage biodegradable packaging, industries are compelled to shift towards vegetable parchment paper..Functional Versatility: Beyond packaging, vegetable parchment paper's excellent grease and moisture resistance makes it a favored choice for baking, cooking, and wrapping foods, enhancing its utility across various food segments..Rise of Artisanal and Organic Products: Artisanal food brands often emphasize natural and sustainable packaging to appeal to eco-conscious consumers, further increasing the use of vegetable parchment paper.Competitive Landscape: Vegetable Parchment Paper MarketThe vegetable parchment paper market features a mix of established paper manufacturers and innovative startups focusing on sustainable packaging solutions. Key players are investing in research and development to improve product performance and expand application areas.Dive Deeper into the Data-View the Full Report Here!Competitive strategies include:.Ahlstrom-Munksjö: In 2024, introduced compostable parchment paper for bakery wraps; in 2025, expanded its siliconized paper range for high-temperature industrial baking lines..Twin Rivers Paper Company: In 2024, launched chlorine-free parchment sheets for deli and sandwich wrapping; in 2025, developed non-stick parchment certified for USDA food contact..Georgia-Pacific LLC: In 2024, scaled eco-friendly parchment production for foodservice distributors; in 2025, introduced dual-coated baking paper for both wet and dry food prep..McNairn Packaging: In 2024, upgraded bakery interleaving paper with improved grease resistance; in 2025, released patterned parchment for branding artisan food products..METSA Tissue: In 2024, debuted unbleached parchment rolls for retail; in 2025, launched FSC-certified kitchen paper range emphasizing renewability and food safety.Key Segmentation: Vegetable Parchment Paper MarketBy Grammage:.Up to 40 GSM.Above 40 GSMBy Product Type:.Plain Vegetable Parchment.Siliconized Vegetable ParchmentBy Distribution Channel:.Hypermarket.Supermrket.Specialty Stores.Online Stores.OthersBy Region:.North America.Latin America.Europe.South Asia.East Asia.Oceania.Middle East & Africa (MEA)Have a Look at Related Research Reports on the Packaging Domain:The global cheese packaging market is nearing a valuation of USD 3,706.5 million in 2024. The industry is projected to reach a value of USD 5,577.9 million by 2034. -The multilayer flexible packaging market is expected to amount to about USD 184.4 Billion in 2025 and, over a CAGR of 4.0% during the period of 2025 to 2035, grow to USD 272.9 Billion at the commencement of 2035. -The global kraft liner market is projected to expand steadily from USD 22,902.2 million in 2025 to USD 32,619.3 million by 2035. -In 2025, the mobile cases and covers market was valued at approximately USD 27,313.82 million. By 2035, it is projected to reach USD 47,100.08 million, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. -The market size of micro flute paper is estimated to be worth USD 2.17 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 3.44 billion by 2035. -About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531For Sales Enquiries: ...Website:

Ankush Nikam

Future Market Insights, Inc.

+ +91 90966 84197

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.