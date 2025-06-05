403
Fireweed, Information Services Head List Of Stocks At 52-Week Highs
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Fireweed Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.30 Wednesday. Fireweed has announced the launch of its 2025 Field Program, with planned project advancement and exploration activities across its Mactung, Macpass, Gayna, and North Canol Infrastructure Improvement (NCIIP) projects.
Information Services Corporation (T:.SC) hit a new 52-week high of $30.36 Wednesday. Information Services today announced that it has authorized, and the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted a notice filed by ISC of its intention to make a normal course issuer bid, to purchase for cancellation up to 929,007 Class A shares of ISC over the 12-month period commencing on June 6, 2025 and ending no later than June 5, 2026.
Allied Gold Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $21.14 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Aduro Clean Technologies Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of $13.92 Wednesday. No news stories today.
AGF Management Limited (T.B) hit a new 52-week high of $12.14 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Almonty Industries Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.06 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Akita Drilling Ltd. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $2.13 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Andean Precious Metals Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.44 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Aris Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.47 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Artemis Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $25.65 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.71 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Allegiant Gold Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 32 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Biomark Diagnostics Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 33 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Capitan Silver Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 58 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 42.5 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.49 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Calibre Mining Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.38 Wednesday. No news stories today.
CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.66 Wednesday. No news stories today.
D-Box Technologies Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 24.5 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $22.41 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Discovery Silver Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.57 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Electrovaya Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.45 Wednesday. No news stories today.
EnWave Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 41 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (C) hit a new 52-week high of $6.69 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Sailfish Royalty Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.50 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Firan Technology Group Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.81 Wednesday. No news stories today.
The FUTR Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 39 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Fortuna Mining Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.30 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Golconda Gold Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 67 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
GoGold Resources Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.22 Wednesday. No news stories today.
G Mining Ventures Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $21.72 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Glacier Media Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 14 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Highlander Silver Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.60 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Heliostar Metals Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.45 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Headwater Gold Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 29 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Imperial Metals Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.95 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Units KEG) hit a new 52-week high of $18.47 Wednesday. No news stories today.
K92 Mining Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.07 Wednesday. No news stories today.
KP Tissue Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.95 Wednesday. No news stories today.
