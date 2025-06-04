H1t Fest 3 Brings Music, Wellness, And Fashion To Bet Weekend 2025

Los Angeles, CA - June 4, 2025 - The highly anticipated H1t Fest 3 is set to deliver an unforgettable experience during BET Weekend on Saturday, June 7, 2025, from 8PM to 2AM in Los Angeles, California. Presented by Perceptive by Princess Va'Shion and H1t Entertainment, this premier cultural event combines music performances, wellness experiences, and fashion showcases in a single dynamic celebration.

Now in its third year, H1t Fest has established itself as more than just a music festival-it's a comprehensive cultural experience that celebrates Black excellence and creativity during one of entertainment's most significant weekends. Taking place alongside the official BET Experience events leading up to the BET Awards 2025, H1t Fest 3 offers attendees a unique alternative venue to experience emerging and established talent.

"H1t Fest is more than a music festival; it's a celebration of art where music meets wellness and fashion," says event creator, director, and publicist Princess Va'Shion. "We've curated an experience that engages all the senses and showcases the multifaceted talents within our community."

The evening will feature an impressive lineup of performers headlined by Tru (@trudotp), E-40 (@edidono41), Mr. Cat Daddy (@mrcatdaddy3k), and Crystal (@crystal_dpg). Additional performances include MD Taylor, The Harmony God, Lambo Ace, Prothamaddmann, Young Lawless, Hermuka, Tycoon62, Lashon SD, Divina Salam, Latrice Kristine, Blake Major Chips, and The Gigi Fernandez.

The event will be hosted by Ms. West Coast and DBTV1, with Faith serving as the red carpet host. Attendees can also expect appearances from numerous celebrity and special guests, including Comedian Book A Pone, Diamond Ice Girl, Dr. Chill, Kwame Siegel, D3tha Roc Star, and many more.

Beyond musical performances, H1t Fest 3 offers a comprehensive wellness center featuring massages, facials, tooth gems, and sound bath experiences by Perceptive by Princess Va'Shion. Additional attractions include a 360 photo booth by Cannabis Catered Events, tattoos by Ink Empire, an art station by Beach Peach Paints, and a fashion show presented by Perceptive by Princess Va'Shion.

H1t Fest 3 coincides with the larger BET Experience weekend, which features Fan Fest activities at the Los Angeles Convention Center on June 7-8, culminating in the BET Awards on June 9. While the official BET Experience will showcase mainstream artists like GloRilla and Mustard, H1t Fest 3 provides a complementary experience highlighting independent and emerging artists in an intimate setting.

