Mobile Pods Come To The Rescue Of Pilgrims In Transit

Mecca - Saudi Arabia's Roads General Authority has introduced mobile service pods along the Hijrah Expressway that connects Makkah and Madinah. These stations are intended to assist pilgrims whose buses experience mechanical issues en route.

For many pilgrims, the journey between Mecca and Madinah is spiritual and physically demanding. Unexpected bus breakdowns can add to the challenges, leaving pilgrims stranded under the scorching sun.

Inaugurated by Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh Al-Jasser, these mobile units are strategically located along the Hijrah Expressway to support distressed pilgrims. In addition to providing physical assistance, they create a feeling of safety and compassion, reflecting the Kingdom's commitment to the well-being of each pilgrim.

Each mobile unit can host 40 pilgrims and features air conditioning, seating, restrooms, and facilities for serving cold drinks and meals. Functioning 24/7 during the Hajj season, these stations are designed to offer prompt relief and comfort to pilgrims in need. This initiative is part of a larger effort by Saudi authorities to guarantee the safety and well-being of all pilgrims.

