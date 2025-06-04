Blackrock's Bitcoin ETF Achieves Historic Growth Milestone

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has surged into the ranks of the world's 25 largest exchange-traded funds , reaching $72.4 billion in assets under management just 1.4 years after its launch. This rapid ascent positions IBIT as the youngest ETF among the top 25 by a significant margin, with the next youngest fund being over 12 years old.

Launched on January 5, 2024, IBIT has demonstrated unprecedented growth in the ETF landscape. Its swift accumulation of assets reflects a strong institutional appetite for regulated exposure to Bitcoin, coupled with investor confidence in BlackRock's management capabilities.

The fund's impressive performance is further highlighted by its consistent inflows. IBIT recorded net inflows on 29 of the past 30 trading days, including a 32-day streak without any outflows. Notably, on April 28, the ETF experienced its highest single-day inflow of the year at $970.93 million, even as Bitcoin's price saw only a modest increase of 1.36%, closing at $95,000. This trend underscores the strong institutional demand for Bitcoin exposure through regulated investment vehicles.

IBIT's rapid growth has also positioned it as the second-largest holder of Bitcoin globally, with holdings amounting to approximately 660,842 BTC. This places it just behind the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto, in terms of holdings. The ETF's success is attributed to its low fees and the trust investors place in BlackRock's institutional framework.

The fund's benchmark, the CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate – New York Variant, provides a reliable and regulated pricing mechanism, further enhancing investor confidence. IBIT trades on the NASDAQ exchange, offering investors a familiar and accessible platform for Bitcoin exposure.

BlackRock's foray into the cryptocurrency space with IBIT marks a significant shift in the financial industry's approach to digital assets. The ETF's success may pave the way for broader acceptance and integration of cryptocurrencies into mainstream investment portfolios.

