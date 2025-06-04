Swedish State Railway SJ AB Transitions To IVU.Cloud
|
EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
The Swedish state railway SJ AB (SJ) has taken the next step in digitalisation: With immediate effect, the company is using IVU from IVU Traffic Technologies AG for hosting and technical operations management of IVU, thus ensuring that its IT is managed reliably and always up to date.
With over 6 800 employees and around 700 vehicles, the Swedish state railway SJ is the largest railway company in Sweden and offers national and international train connections. SJ has been planning and scheduling its vehicles and employees with the integrated IVU software for many years. Within just a few months, the entire technical operational management was migrated to IVU, ensuring high performance and a high degree of availability of IVU.
"The close partnership with IVU was a key success factor for the rapid transition to the cloud, which now strengthens our entire system landscape," says Henri Caddeo, CIO at SJ. "Thanks to the new solution, our system is more resilient and the number of IT issues as well as response times will be significantly reduced. This is an improvement in delivery quality for our operations."
"We have been working with SJ on a basis of trust for many years and are supporting them with the digitalisation of their processes," says Martin Schilling, Head of International Rail Projects at IVU Traffic Technologies AG. "We have now reached another milestone with the switch to IVU, delivering seamless and reliable IT operations in the background so that SJ can concentrate fully on providing excellent service for its passengers."
04.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment