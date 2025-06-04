Swedish State Railway SJ AB Transitions To IVU.Cloud

EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Swedish state railway SJ AB transitions to IVU

04.06.2025 / 16:45 CET/CEST

The Swedish state railway SJ AB (SJ) has taken the next step in digitalisation: With immediate effect, the company is using IVU from IVU Traffic Technologies AG for hosting and technical operations management of IVU, thus ensuring that its IT is managed reliably and always up to date. With over 6 800 employees and around 700 vehicles, the Swedish state railway SJ is the largest railway company in Sweden and offers national and international train connections. SJ has been planning and scheduling its vehicles and employees with the integrated IVU software for many years. Within just a few months, the entire technical operational management was migrated to IVU, ensuring high performance and a high degree of availability of IVU. "The close partnership with IVU was a key success factor for the rapid transition to the cloud, which now strengthens our entire system landscape," says Henri Caddeo, CIO at SJ. "Thanks to the new solution, our system is more resilient and the number of IT issues as well as response times will be significantly reduced. This is an improvement in delivery quality for our operations." "We have been working with SJ on a basis of trust for many years and are supporting them with the digitalisation of their processes," says Martin Schilling, Head of International Rail Projects at IVU Traffic Technologies AG. "We have now reached another milestone with the switch to IVU, delivering seamless and reliable IT operations in the background so that SJ can concentrate fully on providing excellent service for its passengers."

