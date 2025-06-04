Veteran Author Grey Wolf Connects Ancient History And Modern Discovery In Latest Book

New Novel“The Bones Of Göbekli Tepe” Invites Readers to Uncover Ancient Secrets

TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new novel, “The Bones of Göbekli Tepe” by author Grey Wolf , is now available. The book offers a narrative exploration of human origins, drawing inspiration from one of the world's oldest archaeological sites.

The story centers on Dr. Asa Campbell, an archaeologist working at the ancient site of Göbekli Tepe in Turkey. Asa's work takes an unexpected turn when he discovers a hidden cave. Inside, he finds a skeleton, and upon touching one of its bones, he is transported into a vivid vision. This vision places him in the life of Edric, a prehistoric human who inhabited the same cave over 12,000 years ago.

Through these immersive experiences, Asa gains unique insights into the daily life and developing skills of early humans, including the beginnings of farming and animal domestication. His repeated journeys into Edric's past allow him to witness the emergence of human civilization firsthand. This unusual connection between past and present forms the core of the narrative, as Asa seeks to understand and integrate these ancient revelations.

The narrative extends beyond Asa's initial discoveries. A bone from the skeleton, which Asa secretly obtains, becomes a conduit for these visions. The story follows Asa as he returns to his life in Texas, where he becomes a university professor and marries. The delayed arrival of the bone reignites his connection to the past, which he shares with his wife, adding a layer of personal depth to his extraordinary findings.

As the story progresses, the visions continue even after Edric's life concludes, suggesting an ongoing purpose to Asa's connection with the past. The novel concludes with a surprising development: Asa's young daughter, Annie, also experiences a vision upon touching a newly discovered bone from Göbekli Tepe. Her vision connects her to Nada, Edric's daughter, suggesting a deeper, multi-generational connection to the ancient site and its secrets.

Author Grey Wolf brings a diverse background to his writing. A veteran of the United States Air Force, his career includes leadership roles in clean energy research and development, as well as providing testimony on energy to the U.S. House of Representatives. His extensive travels and deep interest in various cultures and ancient history influenced the creation of this novel, blending historical inspiration with imaginative storytelling.

“The Bones of Göbekli Tepe” is available for purchase on Amazon and other major literary platforms.

