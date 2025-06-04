Empowering Stories, Powerful Drives, And The Future Of Women In MENA Esports

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – June , 2025 – The AppGallery Gamer Cup–RAK Esports Carnival recently made headlines not only for its electrifying competition and immersive gaming showcases but also for taking a bold step in empowering women in esports through the Emirates Women's Esports Championship, a joint initiative by HUAWEI AppGallery and the Emirates Esports Federation EESF powered by JETOUR and supported by Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA).

Among the standout participants were Ramisha Rahman, a 20-year-old Bangladeshi gamer, and Alyssa, a 26-year-old from the Philippines, based in Dubai. Both exhibited remarkable passion and perseverance, reshaping the narrative for female gamers in the region. A Journey of Grit and Overcoming Obstacles:

Ramisha and Alyssa, also known as Jollibeen, forged their paths into esports with determination and resilience, overcoming significant obstacles along the way. Ramishawho began gaming at just 5 years old with GTA Vice City and later Minecraft, has dedicated countless hours to training, sharpening her skills, and competing in local tournaments. Her breakthrough came when she reached the finals of PUBG Mobile National Championship UAE 2025, marking her entry into the national esports scene. However, being a female gamer in a male-dominated space came with its challenges.“Getting taken seriously as a female gamer was a huge challenge,” she said.“Even when I outperformed others, I was often overlooked simply because I'm a girl.” Yet, these obstacles only fueled her determination to prove that skill knows no gender. Similarly, Alyssa found her passion for gaming through Free Fire, a game that became her emotional anchor during a difficult time in her life. Competing in several amateur tournaments, Alyssa's big moment came when she ranked 4th at the RAK Esports Carnival 2025. Yet, her journey hasn't been without personal hurdles.“The biggest challenge right now is pregnancy,” she shared, noting that it limits her time for gaming and events. With the support of her husband and organizers, though, she continues to thrive.

Both women also face the reality of being underestimated by male players in mixed-gender teams. Alyssa shared how male gamers sometimes treat her as the underdog, but she blocks out the negativity and proves her worth through her skills and passion. Ramisha echoed similar experiences, revealing how it took double the effort to get noticed and respected. But these challenges have only fueled their drive, pushing them to compete and pave the way for more women in the esports scene. Empowerment in Ras Al Khaimah:

Both Ramisha and Alyssa's participation in the AGC–RAK Esports Carnival was a defining moment in their careers. The event, which provides a rare platform for female gamers in the region, made an indelible impact. For Ramisha, the moment she set foot on the stage in Ras Al Khaimah was surreal.“Just walking onto that stage, sitting in those chairs-it felt surreal. These moments are so rare for us as female gamers in the region,” she said.

“Being the only girl in a group fighting for 3rd and 4th place, and then being named MVP, was such a proud moment for me,” Alyssa said.

RAKTDA's support and initiatives around female inclusion have been instrumental in elevating the experience for female gamers.“When girls see other women on that stage, it sends a message that we belong here too. Skill has no gender,” Ramisha said. Alyssa added,“RAK is truly recognizing us women. For a long time, male gamers didn't take female players seriously, but now it's clear that we won't be overlooked anymore.” Powered by AppGallery & Driven by JETOUR:

The Emirates Women's Esports Initiative, initiated by AppGallery and the Emirates Esports Federation (EESF), has played a pivotal role in providing players like Ramisha and Alyssa the platform and recognition they deserve.“It made me feel genuinely represented. I've never seen anything like it before in this region,” said Ramisha.“It's changing the game for women in MENA esports.” This initiative has not only opened doors for them to compete at a professional level but has also amplified their voices in a space where female representation has often been lacking. For Alyssa, the impact of the program has been just as transformative.“Being empowered by this program has been transformative,” she shared.“It has given me the confidence, visibility, and support I need to grow and compete.” Through AppGallery's commitment to fostering inclusion, both gamers have found a platform where their talents are celebrated and recognized, helping to reshape the future of women in esports in the MENA region.

As part of the initiative, JETOUR provided premium transportation for the female participants to and from Ras Al Khaimah, including a scenic ride to the top of Jebel Jais, the UAE's highest peak. Alyssa shared her thoughts on the JETOUR T2:“The car felt really smooth. With my pregnancy, comfort and safety were really important to me, and the T2 made the trip so much more comfortable. The tech features were great too-it felt like I was heading towards something exciting.”

Looking Forward: Advice, Aspirations, and Future Plans

Both Ramisha and Alyssa have big dreams for the future. Their message to aspiring female gamers is simple yet powerful:“Believe in yourself. People will underestimate you, but don't let that stop you. Keep working, keep improving, and prove them wrong.” While gaming will always be a fundamental part of her life, Alyssa has also unearthed a deep passion for hosting esports and gaming events.“There's something incredibly fulfilling about being on stage, connecting with the community, and infusing the event with energy,” she shared, her excitement palpable. Similarly, Ramisha is focused on expanding her gaming presence and is planning to grow her gaming page.“I'm also seriously considering starting to stream and create content soon,” she added, hinting at the exciting new direction her career may take. Both women are embracing the evolving landscape of esports, aiming to leverage their unique voices and talents beyond just gameplay. A Movement, Not a Moment:

Ramisha and Alyssa's stories are just two examples of the incredible female gamers rising in the MENA esports scene, empowered by initiatives like the Emirates Women's Esports Initiative. With continued support and investment, the region is laying the foundation for a truly inclusive and competitive gaming scene.