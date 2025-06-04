AI Researcher & Doctor Of Engineering Presents 'Recycled Brain' - Sci-Fi Manga Expanding In The US

Author photo featured in US media

Award-winning Japanese creator bridges cultures with a new sci-fi manga series exploring technology and human imagination.

OSAKA, JAPAN, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In an era when Japanese manga is captivating global audiences, Dr. Takahiro Yonemura -a Doctor of Engineering, AI researcher, educator, and composer-is making waves as a unique cross-cultural creator. His latest science fantasy manga, "Recycled Brain ," has begun attracting attention among American manga readers and critics, following the earlier US release of his work "Beast Code."

Both titles are available through major platforms, including Amazon, and are published in partnership with eigoMANGA.

"Recycled Brain" stands out as a thought-provoking series where technology, bioethics, and the boundaries of creation collide.

Set in a near-future society, the story follows Hayate Yamano and the dragon Viine as they confront the consequences of life created through advanced science-exploring questions of coexistence, moral responsibility, and what it truly means to be alive.

Themes include iPS cell-derived synthetic life, "recycled" brains, rogue artificial species, and the emergence of digital outlaws.

The series appeals not only to sci-fi manga enthusiasts but also to readers interested in the deeper implications of technology and humanity.

What makes Dr. Yonemura's approach truly unique is his commitment to authentic creativity.

Despite his background in artificial intelligence, he crafts his stories without using AI tools-choosing instead to rely on human imagination and lived experience.

“My mission as a creator is to outdo AI-and to create works that astonish people, artificial intelligence, and the world itself.”

This philosophy has resonated in interviews with US and Japanese media, including recent features in Cover Entrepreneur and Art Houses.

In addition to his writing, Dr. Yonemura lectures at universities and technical colleges in Japan and composes music-his "Recycled Brain" soundtrack is available on major music platforms.

He has published over 68 books in both Japanese and English, making him one of the few Japanese creators with such a broad international reach.

His career highlights the potential of cross-cultural exchange, showing how manga can serve as a bridge between different worlds-technological and artistic, East and West, human and nonhuman.

The US release of“Recycled Brain” marks a new phase in Yonemura's international journey.

Part 1 is currently available in English, with Part 2 open for pre-orders ahead of its 2026 release.

Yonemura's works offer American readers not just entertainment, but a window into the ethical, scientific, and imaginative challenges that define our times.

