Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa Wins Best Casino For Hitting Jackpots Award

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa to Host "Slot-Tastic Four" June 6-8 Featuring Four of the World's Top Slot Social Media Influencers and a $200,000 Slots Tournament

TAMPA, Fla., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently named the luckiest casino in the United States by Casinos, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa has also won three more International Casino Awards from Casinos, as voted entirely by players. The three awards are "Best Casino for Hitting Jackpots," "Best Casino in Florida" and "Best Celebrity-Spotting Casino." Seminole Hard Rock Tampa was one of only two casinos in the world to win more than one award.

"Slot-Tastic Four" Weekend Features Four Top Slot Social Media Influencers

To coincide with its three additional casino awards, Seminole Hard Rock Tampa is hosting the "Slot-Tastic Four" Weekend June 6 to 8, bringing together four of the world's top gaming-related social media influencers, including Lady Luck HQ (Francine Maric), NG Slot (Narek Gharibyan), Mr. Mike Slots (Michael Dearmey) and The Big Jackpot (Scott Richter). They will host a live "Slot Talk" event Friday night in the Hard Rock Event Center, followed by a $200,000 Slots Tournament on Saturday.

Francine Maric AKA Lady Luck reigns over the gambling content empire Lady Luck HQ as "the most daily viewed gambling content creator in the world," according to her biography. She is a dominant presence in social media with over 600 million views of her posted videos in the last 30 days, plus she has Tampa family ties and a history dating back to 2020 with Seminole Hard Rock Tampa, when her meteoric rise truly began with the pivotal partnership formed. Narek Gharibyan AKA NG Slot is the self-proclaimed most "powerful" gaming influencer in the social media space and regularly makes some of the largest single slot bets, hitting some of the largest jackpots ever recorded. Scott Richter AKA The Big Jackpot boasts the title of "Million Dollar Man" as the only influencer to live stream when he hit his life-changing $1 million+ jackpot. Finally, Michael Dearmey AKA Mr. Mike Slots rounds out the quartet with his banter amongst the influencers and high roller videos from casinos throughout the country.

"Slot-Tastic Four" Weekend kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday, June 6 with "Slot Talk," an engaging Q&A session with the fan-favorite slot influencers in the Hard Rock Event Center. The evening continues with an up-close Meet & Greet with the four slot influencers.

Tickets start at $30 and are available via href="" rel="nofollow" hardroc . General admission tickets include a $20 free play offer and T-shirt. Premium tickets include priority line access to the Meet & Greet. Free play is valid until Monday, June 9.

On Saturday, June 7, the action heats up inside Hard Rock Cafe at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa with a thrilling $200,000 slot tournament. Registration opens at 11 a.m., with the tournament beginning at 11:30 a.m. Play to earn 200 tier credits between 7 a.m. on June 6 and 6:59 a.m. on June 7 to qualify for the slot tournament. The top 150 tournament scores will win a share of the $200,000 tournament prize fund. Guests must be a Unity member to participate.

"As the luckiest casino in the U.S. and the Best Casino for Hitting Jackpots, Seminole Hard Rock Tampa is the ideal venue to host the Slot-Tastic Four Weekend in celebration of these awards," said Gordon Sipple, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Seminole Gaming. "We're bringing in four of the world's top slot social media influencers to spread the news and celebrate with our guests."

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Named "Luckiest Casino in the United States"

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa was recently named the luckiest casino in the United States, according to a study conducted by Casinos . The resort earned the top spot based on an in-depth analysis of Tripadvisor reviews, measuring the frequency of luck-related mentions of keywords including lucky, luck, won, winning, success, jackpot, hand pay, winner, bonus and profit.

Over the past year, Seminole Hard Rock Tampa has paid out nearly 839,000 jackpots totaling more than $2.45 billion, continuing to deliver thrilling high-stakes gaming. Since May 1, 2024, the casino resort has awarded 375 jackpots of $100,000 or more, amounting to an impressive $61 million in winnings. Notably, 47 of those massive wins stemmed from bets of $5 or less and nine came from wagers of $3 or less. At Seminole Hard Rock Tampa, more than one taxable jackpot is paid every minute on average, a claim few other casinos around the globe can match.

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa offers a fully integrated casino experience with a sleek, modern design and welcoming atmosphere of 245,000 square feet of gaming space and entertainment. With 5,230 of the hottest slot machines and a full range of table games such as poker, blackjack and baccarat, there is no shortage of opportunities to win. Additionally, guests can enjoy live craps, roulette and sports betting.

